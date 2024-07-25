Deadpool & Wolverine Isn’t Marvel Jesus – But It’s Still a Hell of a Ride (Review)

Warning: The following review contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

It’s no secret Marvel Studios has hit a rough patch lately, critically and commercially. Yet in much-hyped new release Deadpool & Wolverine, the production company has seemingly found its unlikely, R-rated savior.

The third Deadpool outing certainly has all the ingredients for success. It’s got two of the most beloved superhero stars, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, back in their signature roles. A mountain of cameos and deep-cut Easter eggs for fans to devour. And oodles of OTT action and sly meta humor (yes, Marvel Studios knows they dropped the ball with MCU Phases Four and Five, too). Indeed, Deadpool & Wolverine seems destined to recoup a lot of good will – and refill Marvel Studios’ coffers – in the short term.

But is it (to quote one half of the movie’s titular double act) “Marvel Jesus”? Will Deadpool & Wolverine save the MCU all by itself? Probably not – mostly because, entertaining as it is, it’s less concerned with Marvel’s future than its past.

Deadpool & Wolverine kicks off six years after Deadpool 2. Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Reynolds) has retired from crimefighting after splitting up with his fiancé, Vanessa (Morena Baccarin). He’s in a rut, however, it doesn’t last long. The TVA – the timeline-monitoring watchdog from MCU series Loki – soon comes calling and informs Wade that his reality is dying. TVA agent Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) offers him a way out: jump ship to the MCU’s Earth-616 – leaving everyone else behind to die. True to form, Wade goes rogue instead, teaming up with a washed-up alternate universe incarnation of Logan/Wolverine (Jackman) to save the people he loves.

So, yeah: it’s basically the established Deadpool formula, just with MCU characters and lore layered on top. All the ultra-violent fight choreography, raunchy gags, banging needle drops (shout out to Madonna’s “Like a Prayer”) you’d expect are present and accounted for. If you weren’t sold on any of this before – or if you go in expecting anything even vaguely new – Deadpool & Wolverine isn’t for you. Otherwise, buckle up for a wild, uneven, yet undeniably exhilarating ride.

Admittedly, it’s not always the most coherent experience. Deadpool & Wolverine boasts five credited screenwriters, including Reynolds and director Shawn Levy, and this shows in the film’s creaky narrative. The threequel bounces from skit to skit, like the most cashed-up TikTok feed imaginable. Toss in the multiverse of it all and whatever underlying logic Deadpool & Wolverine has quickly crumbles. But then, a finely-honed plot isn’t the name of the game here; it’s anarchic fun and (in true MCU style) cameos – lots of cameos. This is a vibes-first flick, and what’s the harm in that? Besides, the appeal of Deadpool & Wolverine‘s cast is more than a match for any narrative quibbles.

Macfadyen is a welcome addition to franchise, as is Emma Corrin as the movie’s main antagonist, Cassandra Nova. Both actors ham it up, yet crucially, they’re still believable foils for Wade and Logan. Deadpool & Wolverine‘s litany of “guest stars” (I won’t spoil them here) deliver the goods, too. Yet the film ultimately belongs to Reynolds and Jackman. Their buddy cop dynamic is essentially a riff on Deadpool 2‘s Deadpool/Cable pairing, albeit decidedly more satisfying. Both actors have played their respective characters for a long time now, and they effortlessly shift gears between heroics, humor, and heartbreak as needed. If anything, Deadpool & Wolverine could’ve used one or two more scenes of Reynolds and Jackman playing off each other.

This would’ve meant trimming down the movie’s protracted set pieces (heresy, I know!), however, it also would’ve better established Wade and Logan’s motivations. As it stands, neither is fully convincing. The big sin from Wolverine’s past is oddly underwhelming, while Deadpool’s breakup with Vanessa feels contrived. As such, the payoff of both heroes’ arcs – while suitably rousing – is a tad unearned. Yet, to his credit, Levy gets the general gist across, and the raw emotion of Deadpool & Wolverine‘s climax catches you off-guard like a baby knife to the thigh.

Cut through the gore and dick jokes and this is a superhero blockbuster about people who want to feel worth a damn. And not just Wade or even Wolverine, either. Many of the cameos alluded to earlier call back to Marvel’s now-defunct, pre-MCU 20th Century Fox era. These are characters we forgot (or never even got to know) who want – and arguably, deserve – one last, glorious adventure. A meaningful ending. In that sense, Deadpool & Wolverine serves as an imperfect yet sincere farewell to the imperfect yet sincere 20th Century Fox era. Intentionally goofy or not, these scenes are genuinely affecting.

Indeed, Deadpool & Wolverine shines brightest when its closing the door on the Marvel of yesterday. But as a launching pad for the Marvel of tomorrow? Not so much. Still, it’s an enjoyable romp that buys the MCU time to get its house in order. Given the franchise’s dire situation of late, that’s something of a miracle – so maybe Deadpool & Wolverine is closer to Marvel Jesus than I thought?

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in cinemas on July 26, 2024.

