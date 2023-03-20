Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Story Trailer Brings Familiar Faces & Epic Adventure

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor developer Respawn Entertainment just gave fans an exciting story trailer to help set the stage for its April launch. If anything is clear from this close-up look at the latest Star Wars story, hero Cal Kestis is in for a harrowing journey as he and his fugitive friends continue to run from the Empire. This time, the Jedi and his friends are on the lookout for a place to finally hide from the oppressive force hunting them down, and if today’s footage is anything to go by, they might have found it. See some of Cal’s new abilities and moves in the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor story trailer below.

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trailer also hints that this sequel adventure might somehow trump the original’s epic scale. Players will be treated to locations from across the Star Wars universe as they battle new enemies alongside some familiar faces. Although today’s story trailer certainly gives us a good look at what’s to come, there’s plenty it hasn’t shown, too. Those looking for gameplay, for instance, might be better off checking out the nine-minute gameplay video released last month. You might also consider reading the new novel that leads into the game, Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars.

Look forward to the next step in Cal Kestis’ story when Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S on April 28, 2023.