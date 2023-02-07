Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gets 9 Minutes of Droid-Slicing Gameplay

Nine minutes of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay has arrived via IGN. Mostly uncut and void of commentary, this is easily our best look at the Star Wars spinoff sequel yet. In the extended clip, Jedi hero Cal Kestis teams up with BD-1 once again to melt through battle droids, super battle droids, and even a few battle droid commandos on Koboh. He crashed his ship, the Mantis, on the planet and is in need of some help to get it back up and running again. This clearer look at droids is the highlight, but the footage also gives us a good look at some new combat and traversal abilities.

Koboh is only the first of many new Star Wars locations coming to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, but you can take a look at some of the threats that await in the gameplay video below.

There is plenty more of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor that we have yet to see. For instance, we learned in December that Cal will bring Ghost of Tsushima-like fighting styles with him in his next adventure. Plus, Respawn took the time to implement mounts that players can tame and ride, and there will also be fast travel.

Following a recent delay, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will launch for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S on April 28, 2023.