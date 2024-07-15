Crash Bandicoot 4 Artist Claims a Fifth Game Was Scrapped

Things have been unclear for the Crash Bandicoot franchise ever since its last developer, Toys for Bob, went independent. Now, a Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time artist has claimed a potential Crash Bandicoot 5 was canceled.

As spotted via VGC, concept artist Nicholas Kole mentioned the cancellation while responding to a fan on X. Nicholas was initially talking about another canceled title, “Project Dragon,” when a user questioned him about whether that was going to be the next Spyro game. That’s when Kole spilled the whole can of beans:

It is not Spyro, but some day folks will hear about the Crash 5 that never was and it’s gonna break hearts — Nicholas Kole (@FromHappyRock) July 13, 2024

If Crash Bandicoot 5 was indeed real at some point, it’s extra sad if its cancellation is “gonna break hearts.” Perhaps its planned premise will be revealed someday, probably by Did You Know Gaming? However, until then, it’s just pure speculation, which can drive even the most level-headed gamers mad.

There is still hope for a Spyro 4, at least. Toys for Bob is partnering with Microsoft for a new game now that it is independent. Whether it is a new Spyro title or a fresh IP altogether remains to be seen. Thankfully, since the company is no longer part of Activision, it does not have to be a support studio for Call of Duty anymore. That’s a massive silver lining in all of this. The farther a studio is from Call of Duty, the better.

The same cannot be said for Vicarious Vision, though, who worked on the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2. Perhaps another bid for independence should be in order. At this point, whatever needs to be done to get all of this fan-favorite series back in the spotlight should be. It’s all about giving the people what they want.

