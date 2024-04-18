Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Main Actors & Cast List

It takes a galaxy of stars to make a Star Wars movie – and 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker is no different! Here’s a round-up of all the major actors in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, along with the sci-fi blockbuster’s wider cast list.

All Major Actors & Cast List for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Daisy Ridley as Rey

Daisy Ridley plays Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker‘s protagonist, Rey. Ridley previously portrayed Rey in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens and 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The part catapulted her into the spotlight, as the English actors had only appeared in one full-length feature – 2015 horror flick Scrawl –and a handful of UK TV shows until that point. Since finding fame with the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Ridley has bagged several more high-profile gigs. These include Murder on the Orient Express, Ophelia, Peter Rabbit, and The Marsh King’s Daughter. She will next appear on the big screen in 2024’s Young Woman and the Sea, and is slated to reprise the Rey role again in as-yet-untitled Star Wars project helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

John Boyega as Finn

John Boyega reprises the role of Stormtrooper turned Resistance fighter Finn. The English star originated the role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and backed it up again for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The Finn part wasn’t Boyega’s first foray into genre fare, nor would it be his last. His breakout performance was in 2011 sci-fi/horror/comedy cult classic Attack the Block, and he later landed roles in the likes of Pacific Rim Uprising and They Cloned Tyrone. Boyega’s other notable film and TV credits include The Circle, Detroit, 24: Live Another Day, and Watership Down. His next confirmed project is an untitled Attack the Block sequel, which he will co-produce.

Adam Driver as Kylo Ren/Ben Solo

Two-time Oscar nominee Adam Driver returns as antagonist Kylo Ren/Ben Solo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. He previously filled the role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The most well-established of The Rise of Skywalker‘s three young leads, former US Marine Driver began appearing in Broadway plays as early as 2009. He soon found an even bigger audience via his supporting role in HBO’s Girls. Driver then parlayed this success into roles in critically acclaimed films such as Lincoln, Frances Ha, and Inside Llewyn Davis. More recent notable entries in Driver’s filmography include Marriage Story, Silence, BlacKkKlansman, House of Gucci, and Ferrari.

Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron

Oscar Isaac makes his third (and to date, final) big screen appearance as Resistance pilot Poe Dameron. He previously slipped into Poe’s flight suit for Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Widely regarded as one of the finest actors of his generation, Guatemalan-born Isaac boasts a diverse CV of arthouse and popcorn projects. Examples of the former include Drive, Inside Llewyn Davis, A Most Violent Year, Ex Machina, and The Card Counter. Meanwhile, Robin Hood, X-Men: Apocalypse, Dune, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are among the highlights from the latter camp. Isaac has found critical and commercial success on the small screen too. His noteworthy TV credits include Show Me a Hero, Scenes from a Marriage, and Moon Knight.

Carrie Fisher as Leia Organa

The late Carrie Fisher appears as Leia Organa through a combination of archival footage and (in one scene) CGI head replacement. Princess (later, General) Leia was Fisher’s most iconic role, and she brought the character to life across the original and sequel trilogies. Her career was much bigger than just Star Wars, though. Fisher also starred in many other beloved movies, including Shampoo, The Blues Brothers, Hannah and Her Sisters, When Harry Met Sally…, and Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. She won considerable acclaim for her TV work, as well – particularly her guest appearances on 30 Rock and Catastrophe. Fisher was also an accomplished novelist and screenwriter, and did uncredited script doctoring work on the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker

Mark Hamill portrays Jedi Master Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Hamill played Luke in the original Star Wars trilogy, as well as in The Rise of Skywalker‘s direct predecessors, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The role remains his best-known part, however, he’s also won plenty of fans for voicing the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series and other Bat-media. Hamill’s other high-profile, non-Star Wars film and TV projects include Kingsman: The Secret Service, The Flash, The Fall of the House of Usher, and What We Do in the Shadows. He also enjoyed a successful stint on Broadway in the 80s.

Additional Actors in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

As well as the performers listed above, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker‘s cast also includes the following actors:

Harrison Ford as Han Solo

Ian McDiarmid as Emperor Palpatine

Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian

Anthony Daniels as C-3PO

Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca

Domhnall Gleeson as General Hux

Lupita Nyong’o as Maz Kanata

Keri Russell as Zorii Bliss

Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico

Naomi Ackie as Jannah

Richard E. Grant as Allegiant General Pryde

Billie Lourd as Kaydel Ko Connix

Greg Grunberg as Temmin “Snap” Wexley

Dominic Monaghan as Beaumont Kin

Shirley Henderson as the voice of Babu Frik

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is currently streaming on Disney+ as part of the platform’s Star Wars collection.

