Subterra promo art
Image via Polyworks Studio
Category:
Codes

Subterra Codes (March 2025) [Beta]

Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Mar 13, 2025 05:52 am

Updated: March 13, 2025

Added new codes.

I always dreamed about being a hobbyist caver—until I watched a video essay about the Nutty Putty Cave tragedy. Now, I only dream about being a hobbyist caver in games such as Subterra, where I can frantically press ESC if things go terribly, horribly wrong.

Although the game is a satisfying dopamine-producer at its core, you can make it even better by redeeming Subterra codes. They are a great way to build up a stack of Chrono Shards and Gold quickly, no matter whether you are a rookie or a seasoned spelunker. If these rewards didn’t fulfill your mineral cravings, check out the Dig It Codes for more.

All Subterra Codes List

Working Subterra Codes 

  • 10KFAVS: Use for 1 Gold Key, 1 Iron Key, 1k Gold, and 420 Chrono Shards
  • HOTFIX2: Use for 140 Chrono Shards and 2x EXP for 2 hours
  • 100KSPELUNKERS: Use for 1 Gold Key, 1 Iron Key, 2k Gold, 420 Chrono Shards, and 2x EXP for 1 hour
  • RELEASE: Use for 500 Gold, 140 Chrono Shards, and 2x EXP for 1 hour

Expired Subterra Codes 

  • HOTFIX
  • 10KSPELUNKERS
  • 1234FAVS
  • 180FAVS
  • ERRORED

How to Redeem Codes in Subterra

Follow the guide below to learn how to redeem codes for Subterra:

How to redeem Subterra codes
Image by The Escapist
  1. Run Subterra on Roblox.
  2. Approach the Chrysos Codes NPC.
  3. Insert a code into the Enter Code text box.
  4. Click the Claim Code button to receive the rewards.

Subterra is surprisingly complex for a Roblox game, so you can use the Subterra Trello to learn more about it. It’s an official, in-depth source that will help you discover all the available information about the structures, layers, materials, crafting recipes, and so much more!

Why Are My Subterra Codes Not Working?

Subterra codes won’t work unless you enter them as they appear on the list. Since they often tend to get complex, the best way to approach them is using the reliable copy/paste method. Aside from typos, it’s also possible for the rewards to expire out of the blue. Most codes don’t last long, so make sure to redeem them as soon as you can.

What Is Subterra?

Subterra, a retro Roblox mining game, is a homage to iconic titles like Minecraft and Terraria. Descend deep into the mysterious subterranean world, seeking rare ores, lootable chests, and ancient structures. To become more efficient, you’ll need to keep upgrading your gear, such as pickaxes and backpacks. Don’t forget to keep yourself safe! The world might seem cozy at first, but monsters are lurking deep in the caverns.

