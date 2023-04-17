Sweet Tooth Season 2 Trailer Goes Dark & Dramatic at Netflix

The world of Netflix’s Sweet Tooth is admittedly a bit weird, but the series gained a following thanks to its heartwarming story and wonderful adventure. That means we’re actually getting a second season of it, which is becoming more and more of a rarity on the platform as it weeds down its shows while the streaming boom ends. The streamer just dropped the official trailer for Sweet Tooth season 2, and it looks about as big and inspiring as the first.

Season 2 of Sweet Tooth, which is based on the comic series of the same name, picks up where the first one left off. A new wave of The Sick, which brought about the downfall of humanity, is destroying even more of it as Gus (Christian Convery), a young hybrid boy, is held captive alongside a host of other hybrid children by the evil General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. Abbot is forcing Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who’s racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani), to experiment on the children in hopes of making a cure for the sickness. All this leads to Gus beginning to unpack his past and discover more about his mother and her role in the downfall of human civilization. Meanwhile, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez) are working to rescue Gus and his friends, but their pasts are also causing issues, creating an unsteady alliance.

This second season looks even more dramatic and dark than the first, which is probably to be expected given the experimentation on children. However, the first season is known for layering fantastic drama into an incredibly well-realized world, so that’s not too much of a surprise. What also shouldn’t come as much of a surprise is that we’re probably getting a season 3 of Sweet Tooth. While it hasn’t been confirmed yet, reports have come in of the third season already signing actors, meaning Netflix may actually finish up the show instead of axing it before its time.

Sweet Tooth season 2 will drop on Netflix on April 27, making this trailer the last push in its hype cycle.