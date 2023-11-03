The Boy and the Heron English Trailer Reveals Stunning Performances

Studio Ghibli has pulled back the curtain on The Boy and the Heron English trailer, revealing a strong look at its latest film’s stacked voice cast.

The two-minute trailer does reveal many of the movie’s locations, art, and characters, so if you’re the kind of audience member who doesn’t like their Ghibli movies spoiled, it’s probably best that you turn back now. However, it’s almost worth being spoiled just so you don’t have to wait to hear some of the unbelievable performances the film has to offer. Included in the English voice cast for The Boy and the Heron are Mamoudou Athie (Jurassic World Dominion), Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians), Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man), Karen Fukuhara (The Boys), Mark Hamill (Batman: The Animated Series), Robert Pattinson (The Batman), Florence Pugh (Oppenheimer), Christian Bale (The Dark Knight), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), and more. It’s a bonkers lineup with some of the most talented stars working in the industry today, but somehow, the real show-stealing performance in today’s The Boy and the Heron English trailer is Pattinson. He plays the Grey Heron, the bird creature with the nasally voice.

You can watch the first full English trailer for The Boy and the Heron below. After you’ve picked your jaw up the floor, you can look forward to watching the full Ghibli film for yourself when it comes to theaters on December 8, 2023.