Movies & TVNews

How Do You Live?, the New Miyazaki Ghibli Movie, Will Show You Nothing Before Release

By
0
The new Studio Ghibli movie directed by Hayao Miyazaki, How Do You Live?, will reveal no trailer or still-shot images before July release.

If you want to see a trailer or any still-shot movie images of the new Studio Ghibli movie from Hayao Miyazaki, How Do You Live?, you can forget it. Via Catsuka, Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki has stated that an existing poster for the movie will be the only image revealed to promote it up to the premiere in Japan on July 14. The movie draws inspiration from the 1937 Genzaburo Yoshino novel of the same name but is ultimately its own separate story, so theoretically, every viewer who purchases a ticket for How Do You Live? will be going in with very limited knowledge about what they will be watching.

It’s a gamble that few studios could pull off or even attempt, but if anyone can do it successfully, it’s Studio Ghibli. This is thanks in part to the pedigree the company has built over nearly 40 years. Studio rockstar and co-founder Hayao Miyazaki is largely responsible for many of the company’s most successful films since its inception, but How Do You Live? may be his last contribution. It is also the first theatrically released animated film he has directed since The Wind Rises in 2013. Miyazaki, who is 82 years old, has said that it will be his final project at Studio Ghibli before he finally retires, though we’ll have to wait and see if that’s actually the case.

How Do You Live? is set to premiere in Japan on July 14, but it has no international release date yet. Due to its unusual marketing strategy, we very likely might not know any more about the movie until next month’s premiere.

About the author

Michael Cripe
Michael joined The Escapist team back in 2019 as a news reporter but has been covering games, movies, TV, and music since 2015. Most of his time is spent on the news team, but you’ll definitely see his name pop up in the opinion and interview sections from time to time. From the most obscure indie games to the industry’s AAA juggernauts, there’s nothing Michael isn’t interested in digging into. The vast majority of Michael’s work can be found at The Escapist, but his bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism has led him to other sites like OnlySP, Gameranx, and Kansas City’s The Pitch. When he’s not writing, Michael is probably playing Super Mario Sunshine, Dead Space, or The Binding of Isaac. If you’d like to connect and talk about the latest in pop-culture, you can follow Michael on Twitter (@MikeCripe), Instagram (mike_cripe), or LinkedIn if that’s your thing, I guess.
More Stories by Michael Cripe