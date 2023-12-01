The Boys Finally Announces Season 4 Trailer Release Date

Over a year and a whole spin-off later, The Boys are finally back in town. The Boys has finally announced a release date for its highly anticipated Season 4 trailer.

As part of Prime Video’s presence at CCXP in Brazil, The Boys will be showing off a trailer for its upcoming fourth season. But before the trailer hits tomorrow, December 2nd, the show’s official X account released a first look at the new outing, which features a familiar cape:

About this time tomorrow, you’re gonna open this app to watch the S4 teaser trailer.



It’s full of nothing but rainbows and butterflies.



Who are we kidding, it’s full fuckin’ madness after this first frame. pic.twitter.com/MT68nYssfZ — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) December 1, 2023

Having Homelander be the first character fans see ahead of Season 4 makes a lot of sense – and not just because of the ending of Season 3. Of course, at the end of The Boys‘ third season, Homelander did away with his façade and killed some protesters who were supporting Starlight after they hit his son, Ryan, with a can. It marked a massive shift for the character, who looked to still be unhinged when he returned in the spin-off Gen V.

Homelander’s appearance in Gen V came at a shocking moment when the group of students fans had been following all season split apart and started fighting one another. He appeared to stop the chaos, but in normal Homelander fashion, he backed the wrong side, which led to the capture of the heroes.

Now, with a supe-killing virus in the hands of a loose cannon, Billy Butcher and Co. will return to Prime Video to try to clean up the mess – or make a bigger one. Given the timing of the post, the trailer should release sometime around 12 EST, which is when the countdown to the new season can officially begin.

