The Expanse: A Telltale Series (Ep. 1 – 3) – Review in 3 Minutes

The Expanse: A Telltale Series is a narrative adventure game developed by Deck Nine and Telltale. You assume the role of Camina Drummer, the Executive Officer on the renowned vessel, the Artemis. You and your crew stumble upon a mysterious wreck, driven by the pursuit of valuable items for potential sale. As the tale unfolds, you’ll have the opportunity to delve into the lives of your shipmates, discovering their aspirations and distinct attributes that could serve as noteworthy indicators of who you can and cannot trust. In true Telltale fashion, it incorporates a decision-driven system where characters retain memory of their choices, shaping the course of the story.

Fans of the TV series will relish the fact that actress Cara Gee makes a triumphant return as Drummer in the game. However, even newcomers like myself can seamlessly immerse themselves in the experience without any prior knowledge.It’s worth noting that the esteemed authors of the Expanse series, James S.A. Corey contributed to the game’s story, imparting an additional layer of authenticity that fans of the Expanse universe are sure to appreciate. The game grips players from the outset with a tantalizing hook, although it only takes approximately 10 minutes for players to acclimate and grasp the unfolding narrative. For those seeking deeper lore and context, the game offers opportunities to interact with additional items throughout the journey.

Full disclosure: My access was limited to three out of five episodes in its adventure, yet within just an hour, I found myself surprisingly engaged in the experience. While the plot may appear more contained in scope when juxtaposed with other Telltale offerings, it remains remarkably well-defined. Initially, I disliked every character, but as I delved deeper and grasped the nuances of everyone, my respect for the narrative direction grew substantially.

Visually, the game impresses approximately 90% of the time. Whenever you find yourself aboard a ship or in enclosed spaces, there is a commendable attention to detail, offering a polished experience that readily captivates players. However, the immersion is momentarily disrupted during space exploration segments, where the background assets exhibit a noticeable drop in quality. While this disparity isn’t a game-breaking flaw by any means, the contrast can be somewhat jarring, leaving room for improvement in these specific areas.

Fundamentally, the gameplay adheres to the well-established narrative format, prioritizing engaging conversations and offering limited exploration opportunities. Quick-time events and pivotal decision-making moments that I can’t get into without spoiling – continue to be prominent features throughout every episode. A noteworthy addition this time is the inclusion of zero-gravity mechanics, allowing players to navigate across surrounding walls. While navigating without gravity doesn’t significantly enhance traversal mechanics, it does introduce intriguing and enjoyable avenues to explore and interact with items in a novel and creative manner. The controls could benefit from some refinement, the experience of floating in zero gravity and navigating these environments remains exceptionally enjoyable and one of the biggest highlights of the experience for me.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series marks a commendable comeback for the publisher. Staying true to its roots, the game delivers an engaging narrative that successfully captured and maintained my interest throughout the experience.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series is available now for $39.99 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the Epic Game Store. The Deluxe edition, which includes Episodes 1-5, an extra DLC episode, and soundtrack, is also available now for $44.99.

Watch the Review in 3 Minutes for the first three episodes of The Expanse: A Telltale Series.