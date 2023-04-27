The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Trailer Offers a Dystopian Prequel

Lionsgate is welcoming moviegoers back to the cutthroat world of The Hunger Games with the first trailer for The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, premiered as part of CinemaCon. It offers a glimpse into a story that takes place more than 60 years before the events of the original trilogy fans know and love. It shows a dystopian world still coping with the relatively new murder tournament from which the franchise gets its name. The trailer includes Peter Dinklage, who is playing Hunger Games creator Casca Highbottom; Rachel Zegler, who is playing Lucy Gray Baird; and Tom Blyth, who is playing a very, very young Coriolanus Snow.

The novel upon which this movie is based released in 2020, making it a recent addition to the franchise. For those less familiar with how it sets up some of the major players in this universe, you can watch the official trailer for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes below.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes has a lot of story to tell as a prequel. Lionsgate certainly has lots of work to do, but while we wait for more, you can see a new poster featuring Zegler and Blyth below. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes slithers into theaters on November 17, 2023.