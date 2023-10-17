The King’s Man Sequel Will Take on The Rise of Hitler

Director Matthew Vaughn revealed the sequel to The King’s Man will revolve around the rise of Hitler.

The post-credits scene for The King’s Man introduced David Kross as Adolf Hitler. Vaughn addressed the tease in an interview with Collider, saying, “The next one it’s it is about the rise of Hitler, and how Hitler did come to power and basically was supported by the English aristocracy.”

He continued, “So I was like, ‘well that’s interesting’ and how the world was worrying so much about Communism, that Fascism rose up. And I look at the world at the moment, everyone getting distracted and worrying about this [and that] and if you worry too much about [this] bad things can happen here. So it is a story that I think needs to be recalled. We’re calling it The Traitor King.”

Related: Kick-Ass Reboot On The Way With Different Characters

Additionally, Vaughn confirmed that the movie is already written and called it “pretty cool.”

The King’s Man took us back in time to give us the history behind the exclusive spy agency. The story followed Orlando, an aristocrat responsible for creating an information network using people around the world that worked closely with prominent and powerful political figures. After making a vow to his dying wife that he would never let his Conrad end up fighting in a war, Orlando set out on a new mission. He wanted the means to change the events of the world and established the Kingsman organization that featured in the original films staring Taron Egerton as Eggsy.

The next installment in the franchise, Kingsman: The Blue Blood, doesn’t have a release date at this time, nor does The Traitor King.