Obsidian Entertainment’s The Outer Worlds is getting a re-release in the form of The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition, and it’s coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S on March 7, 2023. It comes with all the trinkets expected in a modern remaster: improved visuals, fancy current-gen upgrades, and more content to enjoy. As shown in its first trailer, The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition wants to invite players old and new into its satirical sci-fi universe. You can see the footage for yourself in the video below.

Obsidian’s big-budget space odyssey, The Outer Worlds, launched in 2019. It’s a funny open-world outing that allowed the Fallout: New Vegas developer to flex its creative RPG muscles, but it also released one year before PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S launched. The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition takes advantage of the new hardware for new animations, 4K visuals, 60 FPS support, more intelligent AI, and even a higher level cap.

The DLC expansions Murder on Eridanos and Peril on Gorgon come in the package, too, and on PS5, players can enjoy newly implemented DualSense controller features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Besides its many upgrades and added features, this new edition will also help fans wait as Obsidian continues to work on the much-anticipated The Outer Worlds 2.

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition is the perfect package for those who skipped out on the original when it launched for PS4 and Xbox One a few years ago. However, those who did pick up the original and/or its DLC will be able to purchase the remaster on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X | S at a reduced price.