The Presentation Experience Codes (January 2025)

I can still see it in my nightmares. Their eyes burning at the back of the classroom. The MS PowerPoint 2007 struggling to work on the primordial computer. That’s why The Presentation Experience is my favorite Roblox horror title. And, by horror, I mean school roleplay game.

We all know that school is more about racking up numbers than about insignificant extra trappings such as learning and friendship. This game is just honest about it, so redeem The Presentation Experience codes to earn free points and ruin other people’s day. For more freebies in another game that makes trauma fun, check out Math Tower Race Codes.

All The Presentation Experience Codes List

Working The Presentation Experience Codes

UWU : Use for 20 Gems

: Use for 20 Gems AZUREOPTIX : Use for 25 Points

: Use for 25 Points 10POINTS : Use for 10 Points

: Use for 10 Points RAT : Use 25 Points

: Use 25 Points Hugo : Use for 2x Bonus Points for 15 Minutes

: Use for 2x Bonus Points for 15 Minutes HALLWAY : Use for 10 Gems

: Use for 10 Gems BOOKWORM : Use for 80 Points

: Use for 80 Points POOP : Use for 100 Points

: Use for 100 Points THEREARENOOTHERTEACHERSINTHESCHOOLBECAUSENOBODYWANTSTOSEETHEBADTEACHER : Use for 10 Gems

: Use for 10 Gems TOILET : Use for 50 Points

: Use for 50 Points CODE : Use for 15 Points

: Use for 15 Points MEGABOOST : Use for 5x Points Boost for 1 Minute

: Use for 5x Points Boost for 1 Minute TEACHERMADCUZBAD : Use for 150 Points

: Use for 150 Points EMOTIONALDAMAGE : Use for 80 Points

: Use for 80 Points HELICOPTER : Use for 50 Points

: Use for 50 Points MINIMALGAMESPRO : Use for 25 Points

: Use for 25 Points COFFEE : Use for 60 Points

: Use for 60 Points TEACHERMADCUZBAD : Use for 200 Points

: Use for 200 Points coolcodethatmaxwellfound : Use for 100 Points and 6 Gems

: Use for 100 Points and 6 Gems MAXWELLGOOD : Use for 20 Gems

: Use for 20 Gems newmanfacepooper : Use for 50 Points and 4 Gems

: Use for 50 Points and 4 Gems 5GEMS: Use for 5 Gems

Expired The Presentation Experience Codes

MANFACEPOOPER

FARTYREWARD

FUNNYBACKROOMS

dodgingcode

400KLIKES

scaryhalloween2023

spookpoints

OMG350KLIKES

UGC

ITSABOUTDRIVEITSABOUTPOWER

nootnoot

200MVISITS!

summerboost

beatbox

bababooeypoints

unexpected

CHRISTMASGIFT

sus

MILLIONMEMBERS!

100MVISITS

175klikes

700kmembers

150KLIKES

pencil

600kmembers

180klikes

Easter

How to Redeem Codes in The Presentation Experience

Redeeming codes in The Presentation Experience is simple. All you have to do is follow the steps below:

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Launch The Presentation Experience on Roblox. Click the notebook button at the bottom of the screen. Press the bird button in the menu. Enter a working code into the Code text box. Hit Redeem and enjoy your rewards.

How to Get More The Presentation Experience Codes?

Now, this is where things get tricky. Unlike most other Roblox games that drop new rewards in their socials, The Presentation Experience codes are usually hidden around the map. Browsing the Minimal Community Discord and the studio’s X account (@minimalgamesX) won’t be enough because you’ll still need to look for the secret codes.

If this seems tiring, let us do the hard work so you don’t have to. To stay in the loop with the upcoming codes, you can bookmark this page and pick up the freshest rewards we found.

Why Are My The Presentation Experience Codes Not Working?

If you encounter the Invalid code pop-up, double-checking your spelling may help. Make sure that you entered your The Presentation Experience codes correctly, including the proper capitalization and the interpunction signs. Expired codes can also trigger the error message, so try to redeem them as soon as possible before the developer decides to take them down.

What Is The Presentation Experience?

The Presentation Experience is a Roblox school roleplay game where your main goal is to ruin other students’ day. Pick one of the many methods to interrupt the presentation, including screaming, causing earthquakes, or throwing a wild party in the middle of the class. To unlock new actions, you’ll need to earn points. You can get them by completing quests or holding your own presentation in front of the whole class—if you dare.

