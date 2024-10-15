Royale High Codes (October 2024)

Updated October 15, 2024 We added new codes!

Royale High is no ordinary school, and you’re no ordinary student either. Be the protagonist in your enchanting tale and escape the mundane life for something more magical. You can have the prom experience you always desired, walking hand in hand with royalty.

Sprinkle more magic into your enchanting tale by redeeming Royale High codes. Obtain rare cosmetics and decorations that will make your dorm and avatar stand out among many. Dressing up your avatar is fun, but it’s time to show your fashion skills to the judges and win by claiming unique items from our Dress To Impress Codes list.

All Royale High Codes List

Active Royale High Codes

SmythsChandelier2024: Use for a Strawberry Chandelier

Expired Royale High Codes

There are currently no expired Royale High codes.

How to Redeem Codes for Royale High

It takes a few steps, but thanks to our guide below, you’ll quickly learn how to use Royale High codes:

Run Royale High in Roblox. Press the Shop button. Go into the ‘Redeem Smyths Catalogue Codes Here!’ section. Type a code into the textbox. Click Submit to get goodies.

Royale High Wiki Link

There is so much to unravel about this world, and you can do so by reading information on the Royale High Wiki. It is an equally magical place like the game itself that gives players knowledge of the existence of different realms and events. See the list of outfits and get inspired to create a unique look for your character.

Why Are My Royale High Codes Not Working?

You’re likely experiencing issues due to making spelling mistakes while redeeming Royale High codes. Consider copying/pasting codes to avoid dealing with this problem overall. If it has nothing to do with typos, then it has everything to do with codes expiring. Make sure to reach out to us if you discover any inactive codes because they need to be on our expired list.

What is Royale High?

Royale High is a Roblox RP game set within a fantasy world where you live as royalty. You can be a noble, fairy, witch, or anything you desire in this mythical experience and attend Royale High, where you’ll go to class and meet your peers. You can dress up, eat, sleep, shower, and participate in fun events like the school dances.

