My Hello Kitty Cafe Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 10, 2024
We checked for new codes!
This game has the most important character in fiction—Pochacco. Yes, you can explore different towns based on lovable Sanrio characters, skate around, and interact with Cinamonroll and Kuromi, but you can also get Pochacco! And to do so, you’ll need My Hello Kitty Cafe codes.
All My Hello Kitty Cafe Codes List
My Hello Kitty Cafe Codes (Working)
- NEWRECORD: Use for a 400 Million Visits Commemorative Photo (New)
- 700KHAPPYDAY: Use for 3 Gacha Tix
- 600KHAPPYDAY: Use for 3 Gacha Tix
- LIKEKITTYHL2: Use for 3 Gacha Tix
- LIKEKITTYXK2: Use for a Pompompurin Mascot
- thankyou: Use for 300 Diamonds
- LIKEKITTYFD2: Use for 3 Gacha Tix
- LIKEKITTYKD2: Use for 3 Gacha Tix
- SWEETGIFT: Use for a 300 Million Visits Photo
My Hello Kitty Cafe Codes (Expired)
- ES2CLP3KE1S
- D6NU4DGP1
- WEEKLYREWARDE
- 2ndThankGift
- AM5RAN3EAMC
- 2BSK2AEAL9BTK
- A1BN1A3AN
- HAPPYGIFT
- LIKEKITTYXR2
- LIKEKITTYBD2
- LIKEKITTYCD2
How to Redeem Codes in My Hello Kitty Cafe
To redeem My Hello Kitty Cafe codes, follow our easy guide below:
- Open My Hello Kitty Cafe on Roblox.
- Finish the tutorial.
- Press the settings cogwheel at the top of the screen.
- Go to the Code tab.
- Enter the code in the gift code text box.
- Hit Confirm and receive your freebies!
