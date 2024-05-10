My Hello Kitty Cafe Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 10, 2024 We checked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

This game has the most important character in fiction—Pochacco. Yes, you can explore different towns based on lovable Sanrio characters, skate around, and interact with Cinamonroll and Kuromi, but you can also get Pochacco! And to do so, you’ll need My Hello Kitty Cafe codes.

All My Hello Kitty Cafe Codes List

My Hello Kitty Cafe Codes (Working)

NEWRECORD : Use for a 400 Million Visits Commemorative Photo (New)

: Use for a 400 Million Visits Commemorative Photo 700KHAPPYDAY : Use for 3 Gacha Tix

: Use for 3 Gacha Tix 600KHAPPYDAY : Use for 3 Gacha Tix

: Use for 3 Gacha Tix LIKEKITTYHL2 : Use for 3 Gacha Tix

: Use for 3 Gacha Tix LIKEKITTYXK2 : Use for a Pompompurin Mascot

: Use for a Pompompurin Mascot thankyou : Use for 300 Diamonds

: Use for 300 Diamonds LIKEKITTYFD2 : Use for 3 Gacha Tix

: Use for 3 Gacha Tix LIKEKITTYKD2 : Use for 3 Gacha Tix

: Use for 3 Gacha Tix SWEETGIFT: Use for a 300 Million Visits Photo

My Hello Kitty Cafe Codes (Expired)

show more ES2CLP3KE1S

D6NU4DGP1

WEEKLYREWARDE

2ndThankGift

AM5RAN3EAMC

2BSK2AEAL9BTK

A1BN1A3AN

HAPPYGIFT

LIKEKITTYXR2

LIKEKITTYBD2

LIKEKITTYCD2 show less

Related: Dress To Impress (DTI) Codes

How to Redeem Codes in My Hello Kitty Cafe

To redeem My Hello Kitty Cafe codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open My Hello Kitty Cafe on Roblox. Finish the tutorial. Press the settings cogwheel at the top of the screen. Go to the Code tab. Enter the code in the gift code text box. Hit Confirm and receive your freebies!

If you want to play more Roblox games with freebies, check out our Pillow Fighting Simulator Codes and Supermarket Simulator Codes articles, too!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more