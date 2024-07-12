Dress Trading Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 12, 2024 Looked for new codes!

Enter a fabulous world where you can purchase a variety of exceptional garments and then decide whether you want to keep them or trade them with other players. Drop them on the ground, wait for an interested party, and prepare to barter. If money’s an issue, use Dress Trading codes.

All Dress Trading Codes List

Active Dress Trading Codes

trade2024 : Use for a Birthday Headband and 9,999 Coins

: Use for a Birthday Headband and 9,999 Coins like2k: Use for 30,000 Coins

Expired Dress Trading Codes

like1k

How to Redeem Codes in Dress Trading

To redeem Dress Trading codes, you need to look around the map a bit. Here’s what you need to do:

Image by The Escapist

Run Dress Trading in Roblox. Look for the white gift box with a pink bow between the Leaderboard and the Daily Reward. Enter the purple circle around it to open the Codes box. Use the empty field to enter an active code. Click on Enter to grab your freebies.

