The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Franchise Is Pop-Culture’s Most Enduring

In 1984, Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird created something weird and wonderful in the shape of a family. Four brothers and a father facing down killer robots, monsters, and so much more. They were the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and since 1984, they have done the impossible and stayed consistently relevant.

Recommended Videos

My relationship with the Heroes in a Half Shell began when I was a young lad growing up in Ireland. I’d watch the adventures of Leonardo, Michaelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael on RTÉ2, and I loved every moment. My favorite has always been Raphael, who’s never wavered, and I loved the wildness and zany comedy of the series. As I grew up, though, I noticed that my love never waned. Every couple of years, a new iteration would appear, and that would reignite my interest.

That has continued right up to the latest iteration, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. I found myself enjoying the hijinx of the movie, but what I realy loved was the twist at the end. These teenagers actually got to be normal teenagers. They went to school, and it might sound silly, but getting to see these characters actually enjoy a normal day was surprisingly sweet and easily my favorite part of the film.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are those rare characters that are timeless. Even in the dark times (Michael Bay’s TMNT films and the live-action series Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation), there were bright spots. Bay’s films may have been terrible, but the turtles themselves were still great. The elevator scene in the first film is a microcosm of why the turtles are so great, but that’s not where my idea first popped into my head.

Cowabunga

My belief took root in my mind when I watched the 2012 iteration. This CGI series followed the turtles from their very first day on the streets of New York and celebrated every element of the franchise’s long history. Characters were given new and interesting backstories while still keeping the heart of what made all these weirdos so engaging. The acting was top-notch, and the stories were some of the darkest we’d ever seen, adding further layers to this incredible tapestry that was spun so many decades ago.

Then, to compound on this, I began to read the phenomenal IDW run of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and I was blown away. I couldn’t believe how this was achieved. New angles, new spins, and so much more made this the definitive run for fans of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. I’m still not finished with it. I’m taking my time, taking in each new volume and enjoying what it delivers, story after story.

The TMNT franchise also broke a long-standing curse: it introduced a new member into the group, a new turtle, and she was a girl. But the fandom didn’t implode. I’m not talking about Venus De Milo, though I believe she has now officially joined the gang in the comics. I’m, of course, talking about Jennika, a character who has been (at least from my point of view) universally welcomed by the fandom. It’s quite an achievement, especially these days.

Turtle Power

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are an incredible anomaly in pop culture. They’ve conquered film, video games, television, and comics. More importantly, though, every generation has their turtles and their story to look back on with fond memories. Whether you’re a fan of the 2003 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series or the impeccably animated Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, there is a flavor for everyone to enjoy. One of the best elements of all these iterations is each has a unique yet familiar opening theme song, which is usually catchy as hell.

Back in 1984, when Eastman and Laird created Leo, Raph, Mikey, Donnie, and Splinter, they did it to poke fun at other heroes. I like to think they look back at their legacy and know they crafted something universally entertaining and timeless. It’s a rare achievement and one that many artists strive toward, and I believe with the power of pizza, brotherly love, and turtle power, the best has yet to come.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more