The First Look at Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shows Off a Stunning Art Style

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem was an absolute smash hit for Paramount, and the studio quickly jumped into making more with an animated series on Paramount+ called Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Well, a teaser trailer and first-look images for the series just dropped.

The show’s art style is pretty different from the film, which had a kind of Into the Spiderverse CGI/hand-drawn vibe to it. The show’s style is obviously a more traditional animated look that is inspired by the film but not replicating it. That’s probably a budgetary thing, but the animation style definitely feels like a fresh take, and the brief clips of the series in the teaser confirm that the tone that sees the turtles actually acting like teenagers is carrying over.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is coming from the makers of the film, including Seth Rogen, and takes place after the movie. That means the brothers will be navigating high school while also being ninjas and living in the sewer. It’s a bit of a different take for the turtles as they’ll be kicking off their adventures in the open, not hiding from humanity in the shadows.

Chris Yost (The Mandalorian and Thor: Ragnarok) will executively produce with Alan Wan, who has been working on Ninja Turtles stuff since the 2012 series. Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon, Micah Abbey, and Shamon Brown Jr. reprise their roles as Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo, respectively, and Ayo Edebiri will return April O’Neil. It’s unknown if Jackie Chan will come back as Splinter. The press release teases that new threats and old allies will appear, so fingers crossed that Slash will be appearing.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be released sometime this summer. There is also a sequel film to Mutant Mayhem in the works.