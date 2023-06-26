The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Gets Sneak Peek Video Full of Daryl Dixon

Shambling corpse joke. Who still watches? Zombie of a TV series. Yada yada yada. Now, with all the jokes about The Walking Dead out of the way, we can talk about the latest spinoff coming to AMC’s long-running franchise, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. With the conclusion of The Walking Dead, long-running and fan-favorite character Daryl Dixon disappeared from our screens, but not for long as the new sneak peek first-look video for the show focusing specifically on him reveals.

The new series sees Daryl, played by Norman Reedus, in Europe (most likely France) after the events that concluded The Walking Dead and Daryl became lost at sea. It’s not entirely clear if he even knows how he wound up in Europe. In the teaser, which premiered alongside an episode of fellow spinoff series The Walking Dead: Dead City, he’s looking for something and recording that fact for posterity before he begins wandering around a lot of very abandoned European-looking places. He picks up a new signature weapon in the form of a fishing hook and uses it as a cane but will probably kill a zombie or two with it as well.

With two entirely Daryl Dixon-focused Walking Dead teasers in the bag now, it’s hard to know just what Europe is going to look like outside of the very abandoned buildings we see in the first-look sneak peek video. There’s little information on the overall story’s plot, but obviously Daryl is once again going it alone for now. We do know that Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) will return somehow so that the two zombie-killing best friends can probably once again be best friends but now in Europe, but just what her role is isn’t clear, especially as the actress left the series briefly before returning to it. This may hint that her role is more a cameo than full-fledged, but we’ll have to wait and see.

The Walking Dead: Dary Dixon will premiere on AMC and AMC+ this fall.