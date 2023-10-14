The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 Will Bring Back Carol

Season 2 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is getting the gang back together, with the return of Carol Peletier. And we’re not just talking about a brief cameo appearance, either.

As revealed at New York Comic Con (reported by Variety), the second season of the show (a spin-off from The Walking Dead) will have the subtitle “The Book of Carol.” Played by Melissa McBride, Carol and Daryl frequently had a close relationship through there was never any romance.

She was, originally, going to feature in the show but moving to Europe, where the series was largely filmed, was not an option so she pulled out. Now she’s back, though the second season is also being filmed in France.

And we do mean “filmed,” present tense. Somewhat controversially, filming is reported to have resumed even though the Screen Actors Guild is still on strike.

Both Carol and Daryl (played by Norman Reedus) have proven to be hugely popular characters. Daryl is a character created specifically for the series and Carol is very different to her comic counterpart, who met her end in the prison.

You can catch the finale of Season 1 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon on Oct. 15. Season 2 doesn’t have an air date, though we’d expect Daryl and Carol to turn up late next year. Just don’t let her hear you cough.