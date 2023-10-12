The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Trailer Teases Brutal Return for Rick Grimes in February

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is back with another new trailer, this time putting the spotlight on the return of Andrew Lincoln’s infamous former main character, Rick Grimes. The trailer debuted as part of New York Comic-Con 2023.

At only around 30 seconds long, today’s new The Walking Dead trailer is especially short. However, it still gives us a brutal look at the return of Rick Grimes after the character exited the original series back in season 9. The show ended late last year with season 11, meaning it’s been years since fans have seen the post-apocalyptic cowboy grace their television screens. The Ones Who Live will finally reconnect viewers to the character next year.

As we’ve known for some time, The Ones Who Live stars not only Lincoln’s Rick Grimes but also Danai Gurira’s Michonne. The two will finally reunite across a six-episode series, replacing the trilogy of movies that were previously in the works. AMC has yet to announce a release date for the show yet but says that fans can expect it to premiere sometime in February 2024. You can see Rick Grimes return to The Walking Dead universe in the trailer below.

This isn’t the first time AMC has given us something to chew on when it comes to its The Walking Dead spinoff plans. In July, as part of San Diego Comic-Con, we got another trailer for The Ones Who Live that focused more on Michonne’s search for Rick. Lincoln didn’t appear for more than a few seconds in that footage, however, making today’s video the one to watch for your classic Walking Dead fix. In other news, AMC began its other spinoff, The Walking Dead: Dead City, which follows Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan), in June. The undead television series then continued in September with the premiere of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live brings back Rick and Michonne early next year. Stay tuned for any updates to find out exactly when the premiere will drop.