Titan Quest 2 Trailer Reveals Action RPG Sequel from SpellForce 3 Dev & THQ

THQ Nordic took the time during its 2023 THQ Nordic Digital Showcase to reveal Titan Quest 2 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S. The only footage we have for now is a stunning cinematic trailer that helps set the tone SpellForce 3 developer Grimlore Games is going for. However, the project’s recently erected Steam page does give us much more to chew on, teasing an action RPG that allows players to get up close and personal with monsters in a magically reimagined Greece. You can see your first glimpse at Titan Quest 2 in the cinematic trailer below.

Titan Quest 2 will tell a story that sees players adventuring through the many sights and sounds of Greece. However, these beaches and temples are plagued with mythological creatures, such as Ichthians, Centaurs, Satyrs, Harpies, Sirens, Gryphons, and much more. Grimlore and THQ Nordic want to give players the feeling that they are embarking on a true adventure, with their sequel bringing a treasure trove of features to help accomplish this goal.

Titan Quest 2 puts exploration first with a campaign that is said to reward those who like to check every dark corner of a cave. That said, THQ Nordic and Grimlore warn that the journey will be challenging, so players will need to be smart and use the resources they find to help them progress. If the adventure becomes too hard, the action RPG sequel does support online multiplayer, offering the option to call upon friends for some company. For more on the story Titan Quest 2 hopes to tell, you can read the synopsis below:

Nemesis, Goddess of Retribution, is out of control. She is corrupting the Threads of Fate and condemning all those who oppose her to eternal punishment – including you. Take up your weapon, fight alongside gods, and change fate itself in order to stop Nemesis, free those she’s punished, and weave your own epic tale.

Stay tuned for more updates from Titan Quest 2 and today’s THQ Nordic Digital Showcase.