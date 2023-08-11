South Park: Snow Day Trailer Reveals Winter Battles & 3D Co-op Multiplayer

South Park is returning to video games with a full 3D fantasy game called South Park: Snow Day, and it’s coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X | S in 2024. THQ Nordic and The Blackout Club developer Question Games announced the latest entry in the long-running comedy series’s gaming run during today’s THQ Nordic Digital Showcase. Its trailer teases a more action-oriented interactive experience that sees players grouping up thanks to four-player co-op multiplayer. This isn’t your usual snowball fight, however, as it looks like players will be able to utilize all kinds of tools and magic to dispatch their foes. For a better look at what THQ Nordic is cooking up, you can watch the South Park: Snow Day trailer below.

South Park’s resident jerk, Eric Cartman, takes center stage in today’s trailer, but he’s not the only potty-mouthed kid from the TV show who will make an appearance. Players can also expect to work with Stan, Kyle, and Kenny as they fight to save the world and enjoy a day off from school. So far, this multiplayer South Park outing teases an experience that is quite different from the turn-based combat seen in Ubisoft’s The Stick of Truth and The Fractured But Whole. We don’t know much about this next project yet, so be sure to stay tuned for more updates on South Park: Snow Day and today’s THQ Nordic Digital Showcase.