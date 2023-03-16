Beat ’em ups have a had a bit of a resurgence lately. Streets of Rage 4 came out in 2020 and was widely regarded as excellent. And Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge brought back everyone’s childhood heroes to kick shell. Now, in a style very reminiscent of that title, comes another blast from the ’90s past: Toxic Crusaders. An animated television show loosely based on The Toxic Avenger films, the series is getting a video game by way of developer Retroware. Check out the Toxic Crusaders game announcement trailer:

The soundtrack is metal as all hell. Cheesy, too!

The Toxic Crusaders game promises 4-player co-op action, full voice action, and motion comic cutscenes. There will be cameos from the Troma Cinematic Universe, as well. I’m expecting the cast from Class of Nuke ‘Em High to show up. Also, TeamFourStar is voicing the comic book cutscenes! Shout out to Dragon Ball Z Abridged.

I love the variety of combatants: You have a deformed janitor, werewolf, punk girl, and something with a wheel from an airplane as his foot. And everything is lovingly animated.

You can Wishlist the Toxic Crusaders game on Steam now, and the title will launch in late 2023 on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, and Xbox One.