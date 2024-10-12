Tracker Season 2 Premier Free Live Streams, Including Where to Watch Without Cable

The drama series Tracker, adapted from Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel, The Never Game, is set to release season 2 in the coming weeks, and we have all the info on where to watch. But before the big premiere of season 2, make sure you catch up with Tracker season 1 on Paramount+!
Tracker follows lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw as he roams the country, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve mysteries while struggling with his own dysfunctional family.
While Colter’s story will continue, season 2 will give fans a closer look at some of the other characters and their stories.
Where to Watch Tracker Season 2 for Free
Tracker Season 2 will be premiering on Sunday, October 13 at 8 PM ET/PT on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can get a free trial of Paramount+ to watch on the same day!
Tracker Season 2 Episode Schedule and Release Dates
Season 2 is bringing fans more to look forward to this time around, as there are a few additional episodes this season compared to season 1. Executive producer Ken Olin confirmed that season 2 will consist of 22 episodes. Currently, only two episodes are officially announced, but we will update this list as more information becomes available for future episodes.
|Episode 1 Out of the Past
|Sunday, October 13
|Episode 2 Ontological Shock
|Sunday, October 20
|Episode 3
|TBD
|Episode 4
|TBD
|Episode 5
|TBD
|Episode 6
|TBD
|Episode 7
|TBD
|Episode 8
|TBD
|Episode 9
|TBD
|Episode 10
|TBD
|Episode 11
|TBD
|Episode 12
|TBD
|Episode 13
|TBD
|Episode 14
|TBD
|Episode 15
|TBD
|Episode 16
|TBD
|Episode 17
|TBD
|Episode 18
|TBD
|Episode 19
|TBD
|Episode 20
|TBD
|Episode 21
|TBD
|Episode 22
|TBD
Where to Watch Tracker Season 1 Without Cable
Before the premiere of season 2 on Sunday, October 13, fans can catch up with Tracker season 1 on Paramount+!
Published: Oct 12, 2024 06:00 pm