Tracker Season 2 Premier Free Live Streams, Including Where to Watch Without Cable

Nicole Wert
Published: Oct 12, 2024 06:00 pm

The drama series Tracker, adapted from Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel, The Never Game, is set to release season 2 in the coming weeks, and we have all the info on where to watch. But before the big premiere of season 2, make sure you catch up with Tracker season 1 on Paramount+!

Tracker follows lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw as he roams the country, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve mysteries while struggling with his own dysfunctional family.

While Colter’s story will continue, season 2 will give fans a closer look at some of the other characters and their stories.

Where to Watch Tracker Season 2 for Free

Tracker Season 2 will be premiering on Sunday, October 13 at 8 PM ET/PT on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can get a free trial of Paramount+ to watch on the same day!

Tracker Season 2 Episode Schedule and Release Dates

Season 2 is bringing fans more to look forward to this time around, as there are a few additional episodes this season compared to season 1. Executive producer Ken Olin confirmed that season 2 will consist of 22 episodes. Currently, only two episodes are officially announced, but we will update this list as more information becomes available for future episodes.

Episode 1 Out of the PastSunday, October 13
Episode 2 Ontological ShockSunday, October 20
Episode 3TBD
Episode 4TBD
Episode 5TBD
Episode 6TBD
Episode 7TBD
Episode 8TBD
Episode 9TBD
Episode 10TBD
Episode 11TBD
Episode 12TBD
Episode 13TBD
Episode 14TBD
Episode 15TBD
Episode 16TBD
Episode 17TBD
Episode 18TBD
Episode 19TBD
Episode 20TBD
Episode 21TBD
Episode 22TBD

Where to Watch Tracker Season 1 Without Cable

Before the premiere of season 2 on Sunday, October 13, fans can catch up with Tracker season 1 on Paramount+!

