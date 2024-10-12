Tracker Season 2 Premier Free Live Streams, Including Where to Watch Without Cable

The drama series Tracker, adapted from Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel, The Never Game, is set to release season 2 in the coming weeks, and we have all the info on where to watch. But before the big premiere of season 2, make sure you catch up with Tracker season 1 on Paramount+!

Tracker follows lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw as he roams the country, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve mysteries while struggling with his own dysfunctional family.

While Colter’s story will continue, season 2 will give fans a closer look at some of the other characters and their stories.

Where to Watch Tracker Season 2 for Free

Tracker Season 2 will be premiering on Sunday, October 13 at 8 PM ET/PT on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can get a free trial of Paramount+ to watch on the same day!

Season 2 is bringing fans more to look forward to this time around, as there are a few additional episodes this season compared to season 1. Executive producer Ken Olin confirmed that season 2 will consist of 22 episodes. Currently, only two episodes are officially announced, but we will update this list as more information becomes available for future episodes.

Episode 1 Out of the Past Sunday, October 13 Episode 2 Ontological Shock Sunday, October 20 Episode 3 TBD Episode 4 TBD Episode 5 TBD Episode 6 TBD Episode 7 TBD Episode 8 TBD Episode 9 TBD Episode 10 TBD Episode 11 TBD Episode 12 TBD Episode 13 TBD Episode 14 TBD Episode 15 TBD Episode 16 TBD Episode 17 TBD Episode 18 TBD Episode 19 TBD Episode 20 TBD Episode 21 TBD Episode 22 TBD

Where to Watch Tracker Season 1 Without Cable

Before the premiere of season 2 on Sunday, October 13, fans can catch up with Tracker season 1 on Paramount+!

