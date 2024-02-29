Tron 3 First Look Reveals Costumes for Ares

Tron: Ares has been a long time coming but after more than a decade the sequel to Tron: Legacy is finally arriving and we have a first-look image to prove it, courtesy of Deadline.

The picture shows off the “new” look of characters inside the world of the Grid, which is basically the inside of a video game/computer program that has a habit of sucking living people into it. As the image shows, there’s not a dramatic change to the looks of people in Tron: Ares, with the sereie’s iconic glowing lines and harsh angles still very present in the costume design. There’s no word on who exactly is in this image but it’s possible the title character Ares.

The film flips the script on the franchise’s main concept of humans being sucked into a computer, this time sending computer program out into the real world. Starring Jared Leto, the movie is about an advanced computer program called Ares who leaves the computer world and enters the real one on a mysterious mission. His escape into the real world brings humanity into contact with AI for the first time and explodes the world previously only known to a few onto a worldwide scale.

After years of development and multiple directors coming and going the third film in the franchise finally landed a director with Joachim Rønning, who is a go-to when Disney needs someone to make a big, splashy, but not very challenging film. The film also stars Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, and Gillian Anderson. There is no word on if Jeff Bridges, the star of Tron and Tron: Legacy will be returning and sadly Daft Punk can’t make another killer soundtrack for the film since they’ve broken up.

“I’m excited to be part of the TRON franchise and bring this new film to fans around the world. ‘TRON: Ares’ builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology and storytelling. Now more than ever, it feels like the right time to return to the Grid,” said Rønning.

Tron: Ares is filming now and will release sometime in 2025.