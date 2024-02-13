True Detective Season 4, Night Country, is about to release its sixth and final installment, bringing Danvers and Navarro’s Alaskan investigation to a close. You’ll no doubt want to tune in as soon as it drops, so read on to find out when True Detective Season 4, Episode 6 will air.

Recommended Videos

Related: True Detective Season 4: Who Is William Wheeler?

True Detective Season 4: When Does Episode 6 Air?

True Detective Season 4, Episode 6, “Part 6,” premieres on HBO and Max on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT. This is in keeping with the rest of Night Country‘s release schedule, except for Episode 5, which arrived on Max two days early to avoid going head-to-head with Super Bowl LVIII.

It’s unclear when we can expect further True Detective episodes, once Season 4 wraps up. HBO hasn’t officially greenlit True Detective Season 5, although Night Country‘s largely positive reviews and strong viewership figures suggest a fifth batch of episodes is inevitable.

Whether Season 4 showrunner Issa López will stick around for Season 5 is likewise unclear. That said, López seems more likely to land the gig than True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto. Pizzolatto (who is credited as one of Night Country‘s executive producers) slammed Season 4 on social media, which presumably didn’t endear him to HBO executives.

Related: Best Shows Like True Detective

“I certainly did not have any input on this story or anything else,” Pizzolatto allegedly wrote. “Can’t blame me.” The ex-True Detective boss also reportedly branded Season 4’s links to Season 1 “stupid,” and insisted that one of the first season’s headliners, Matthew McConaughey had no interest in making a cameo appearance.

López subsequently defended her take on the franchise, insisting she wrote True Detective Season 4 “with profound love” for Pizzolatto’s work and its fans. The showrunner added that Night Country is “a reinvention” of the established True Detective formula and meant to appeal to a broad audience.

True Detective: Night Country Episodes 1-5 are currently streaming on HBO and Max. Episode 6 premieres on Feb. 18, 2024.