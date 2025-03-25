Monopoly GO Dice Links Blue Lock Rivals Codes Assassin's Creed Shadows Ghoul://RE Kagune Tier List Roblox Game Codes inZOI Isn’t a Sims Killer… Yet
Fruit Tier List from Anime Fruit
Ultimate Anime Fruit – Fruit Tier List and Guide [SPRING]

The Fruit is the friends we made along the way.
Nemanja Peric
Published: Mar 25, 2025 01:07 pm

In Anime Fruit, Fruit serves as powerful, equipable weapons that define a player’s combat style. With up to two fruits at a time, players can unleash four unique moves, while rarer fruits offer the potential for Awakening, granting even greater power. Mastering the right combination is key to dominating battles and progressing in the game, so follow along to our Anime Fruit Fruit tier list and guide.

Anime Fruit – Fruit Tier List

Fruit Tier List from Anime Fruit
Sadly, the best Fruits in Anime Fruit are locked behind a very small drop chance. For begginners, Legendary or even Epic Fruits would work great, as all of them have unique abilities and are able to dispatch large groups of enemies and even kill bosses if used properly.

Anime Fruit – Fruit List

Below is a complete and detailed list of all Fruit in Anime Fruit:

FruitRarityChancePros and Cons
Shadow Monarch Fruit from Anime FruitMythic0.25%+ + Explosive bursts of damage.
+ + Amazing utility and stuns.
+ Ranged and melee abilities.
+ Summoned units deal extra damage.
Six Eyes Fruit from Anime FruitMythic0.25%+ + Amazing AOE abilities.
+ + Great for big groups of enemies.
+ Excellent damage output.
+ Unique stun abilities.
Curse Fruit from Anime FruitMythic0.25%+ + Incredible damage output.
+ + Devastating AOE abilities.
+ Both melee and ranged abilities.
+ Excellent utility.
Squid Game Fruit from Anime FruitMythic0.25%+ + Best single target removal in the game.
+ + Amazing with bosses.
+ Excellent utility and damage.
Dark V2 Fruit from Anime FruitMythic0.25%+ Great AOE stuns and damage.
+ Excellent AOE abilities.
+ Great for groups of enemies.
Ice V2 Fruit from Anime FruitMythic0.25%+ Amazing stuns and slows.
+ Good ranged options.
+ Upgrade on the regular Ice.
Thunder V2 Fruit from Anime FruitMythic0.25%+ Amazing with enemies that are lined up.
+ Long-range stuns.
+ Excellent damage output.
Love Love Fruit from Anime FruitLegendary2%+ Healing and damage negation.
+ Good ranged damage.
+ Good AOE damage.

No burst.
Dark Fruit from Anime FruitLegendary2%+ Great AOE stuns and damage.
+ Good cooldowns.

No burst.
Thunder Fruit from Anime FruitLegendary2%+ Great damage output.
+ Ranged stuns.
+ AOE burst.

No damage negation.
Flame V2 Fruit from Anime FruitLegendary2%+ Great AOE burst.
+ Good linear damage.

No stuns.
Sand Fruit from Anime FruitEpic6.75%+ Great with many enemies.
+ Good for keeping your distance.

No stuns.
Ice Fruit from Anime FruitEpic6.75%+ A lot of stuns and slows.
+ Great AOE damage output.

No burst damage.
Light Fruit from Anime FruitEpic6.75%+ Unique weapon.
+ Great long-range abilities.

No burst.
Air Fruit from Anime FruitRare16%+ Great ranged options.
+ Good when enemies are lined up in front of you.

No burst damage.
No stuns.
Water Fruit from Anime FruitRare16%+ Good single-target removal.
+ Ranged stuns.

No burst damage.
No mobility.
Flame Fruit from Anime FruitRare16%+ Multiple AOE abilities.
+ Decent damage.

No stuns.
No burst.
Bomb Fruit from Anime FruitCommon75%+ Great with groups of enemies.
+ Good starting option.

No stuns.
No utility.
Smoke Fruit from Anime FruitCommon75%+ AOE attacks.

Slow damage output.
No burst abilities.
Barrier Fruit from Anime FruitCommon75%+ Defensive capabilities.

Bad damage output.
No good AOE.
Bad casting times.

Fruit like Shadow Monarch or Six Eyes are leagues better than everything, even some of the other Mythic Fruits. Getting them is crucial if you want to defeat the highest level enemies, so we recommend farming gems and getting a lot of rerolls. A good starting fruit would be Ice or Thunder because of their ability to keep enemies at a distance and dish out decent damage at the same time.

How to Get Fruit in Anime Fruit

An image showing the Fruit Reroll shop in Anime Fruit
Getting and Rerolling Fruit in Anime Fruit is as easy as walking up to the Fruit stand in the Center Town. Each reroll costs 100 Gems, so be sure to stock up before going there to reroll. The more you Reroll, the higher the chance you get a Mythic Fruit. There is also a Mythic Pitty after 400 rolls, so you can look forward to that.

That is all for my Anime Fruit Fruit tier list and guide. Check out our Anime Fruit Codes article for some free gems and more goodies.

