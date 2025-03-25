Ultimate Anime Fruit – Fruit Tier List and Guide [SPRING]

In Anime Fruit, Fruit serves as powerful, equipable weapons that define a player’s combat style. With up to two fruits at a time, players can unleash four unique moves, while rarer fruits offer the potential for Awakening , granting even greater power. Mastering the right combination is key to dominating battles and progressing in the game, so follow along to our Anime Fruit Fruit tier list and guide.

Anime Fruit – Fruit Tier List

Image by Tiermaker

Sadly, the best Fruits in Anime Fruit are locked behind a very small drop chance. For begginners, Legendary or even Epic Fruits would work great, as all of them have unique abilities and are able to dispatch large groups of enemies and even kill bosses if used properly.

Anime Fruit – Fruit List

Below is a complete and detailed list of all Fruit in Anime Fruit:

Fruit Rarity Chance Pros and Cons Mythic 0.25% + + Explosive bursts of damage.

+ + Amazing utility and stuns.

+ Ranged and melee abilities.

+ Summoned units deal extra damage. Mythic 0.25% + + Amazing AOE abilities.

+ + Great for big groups of enemies.

+ Excellent damage output.

+ Unique stun abilities. Mythic 0.25% + + Incredible damage output.

+ + Devastating AOE abilities.

+ Both melee and ranged abilities.

+ Excellent utility. Mythic 0.25% + + Best single target removal in the game.

+ + Amazing with bosses.

+ Excellent utility and damage. Mythic 0.25% + Great AOE stuns and damage.

+ Excellent AOE abilities.

+ Great for groups of enemies. Mythic 0.25% + Amazing stuns and slows.

+ Good ranged options.

+ Upgrade on the regular Ice. Mythic 0.25% + Amazing with enemies that are lined up.

+ Long-range stuns.

+ Excellent damage output. Legendary 2% + Healing and damage negation.

+ Good ranged damage.

+ Good AOE damage.



– No burst. Legendary 2% + Great AOE stuns and damage.

+ Good cooldowns.



– No burst. Legendary 2% + Great damage output.

+ Ranged stuns.

+ AOE burst.



– No damage negation. Legendary 2% + Great AOE burst.

+ Good linear damage.



– No stuns.

Epic 6.75% + Great with many enemies.

+ Good for keeping your distance.



– No stuns. Epic 6.75% + A lot of stuns and slows.

+ Great AOE damage output.



– No burst damage. Epic 6.75% + Unique weapon.

+ Great long-range abilities.



– No burst. Rare 16% + Great ranged options.

+ Good when enemies are lined up in front of you.



– No burst damage.

– No stuns. Rare 16% + Good single-target removal.

+ Ranged stuns.



– No burst damage.

– No mobility. Rare 16% + Multiple AOE abilities.

+ Decent damage.



– No stuns.

– No burst. Common 75% + Great with groups of enemies.

+ Good starting option.



– No stuns.

– No utility. Common 75% + AOE attacks.



– Slow damage output.

– No burst abilities. Common 75% + Defensive capabilities.



– Bad damage output.

– No good AOE.

– Bad casting times.

Fruit like Shadow Monarch or Six Eyes are leagues better than everything, even some of the other Mythic Fruits . Getting them is crucial if you want to defeat the highest level enemies, so we recommend farming gems and getting a lot of rerolls. A good starting fruit would be Ice or Thunder because of their ability to keep enemies at a distance and dish out decent damage at the same time.

How to Get Fruit in Anime Fruit

Image by The Escapist

Getting and Rerolling Fruit in Anime Fruit is as easy as walking up to the Fruit stand in the Center Town . Each reroll costs 100 Gems , so be sure to stock up before going there to reroll. The more you Reroll, the higher the chance you get a Mythic Fruit . There is also a Mythic Pitty after 400 rolls, so you can look forward to that.

That is all for my Anime Fruit Fruit tier list and guide. Check out our Anime Fruit Codes article for some free gems and more goodies.

