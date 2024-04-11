Ultimate Pig Pokemon List – Best Pig Pokemon, Ranked

Over the years, Pokemon has introduced several pig lookalikes into the Pokedex. With so many to choose from, how can fans of adorable snoots possibly decide which pig is the top hog? As someone raised in the city where pigs fly, I’m here to break down the best pig Pokemon of all time.

Best Pig Pokemon List Criteria

Before we rank those PokePigs, let’s set some ground rules. Each Pokemon will be rated on two main criteria: cuteness and battle effectiveness.

I’m not here to say you can’t or shouldn’t build your Pokemon team based on looks alone. But, for those who want a battle-ready lineup, we must consider whether that Spoink will be dead weight despite all that bounce.

All Pig Pokemon, Ranked

Lechonk

Pig Pokemon Type

Lechonk Normal

Cuteness Factor: Off the charts

Battle Factor: Mid

While it may not be the most battle-ready of the bunch, Lechonk tops the list because look at it. Lechonk has taken the world by storm since its introduction in Scarlet & Violet and for good reason. It has the cutest pig Pokemon design, hands-down, and the name is perfection.

Is Lechonk going to win your battles for you? Probably not, but it’ll make you smile all the way to the Pokemon Center.

Spoink

Pig Pokemon Type

Spoink Psychic

Cuteness Factor: Excellent

Battle Factor: Wait for It

Spoink held the pig Pokemon cuteness crown before Lechonk made its way onto the scene. This little guy is part pig, part spring and has the name to prove it.

Spoink itself may not be the strongest Pokemon in battle, but its evolution, Grumpig, is a pretty powerful defensive contender. For that reason, it’s a good one to have on your team for when it levels up to its final form.

Tepig

Pig Pokemon Type

Tepig Fire

Cuteness Factor: Adorably Pig-Adjacent

Battle Factor: On Fire

As the only pig Pokemon to earn the honor of being a starter, Tepig is a beloved and friendly face for many Pokemon fans. It’s got a cute design that leans a little towards the tapir reference in the name more than your garden variety farm pig. Even so, who can resist those floppy ears and curly tail?

Tepig can hold its own in battle, making it a solid starter choice and a great addition to your team in any game. Like many pig Pokemon, you’ll lose the cuteness as it evolves, but you’ll always remember the good times.

Grumpig

Pig Pokemon Type

Grumpig Psychic

Cuteness Factor: Not Bad for an Evolution

Battle Factor: Put Me In, Coach

Let’s be honest: most Pokemon get much less cute as they evolve. As far as they go, Grumpig retains some of what made its predecessor adorable while growing in strength and size. We still have a nice springy tail and a cute piggy nose, so there’s that.

The real reason Grumpig earns a high spot on this list is that it’s a low-key secret weapon in battle, especially if you nab one with the Thick Fat ability. As a Psychic Pokemon, it has relatively few weaknesses, and its defense can help it hang on in a fight when you really need it.

Swinub

Pig Pokemon Type

Swinub Ice/Ground

Cuteness Factor: Early to the Game

Battle Factor: Low-Tier

This little pig has so much fur that you can’t see its feet. It also has perpetually closed eyes, making Swinub’s little pink nose its most prominent feature. As a Gen II piggy, this one’s been around the longest of the bunch, ushering in a new era of pig possibilities for the Pokemon franchise. It is very cute but has been outranked by newer designs that really hone in on what’s best about a PokePig.

Swinub is generally not considered a great asset in battle, though that won’t stop me from catching every one I see just to virtually boop that tiny snoot.

Pignite

Pig Pokemon Type

Pignite Fire/Fighting

Cuteness Factor: Meh

Battle Factor: Wrestlemania

Pokemon fans don’t love when a cute four-legged friend winds up bipedal, and Pignite commits this sin. It has a wrestling-inspired vibe that suits the addition of the fighting type but loses Tepig’s adorability.

In terms of battle, though, Pignite is often considered a formidable mid-evolution that is a real asset in gym battles and PvP. For that reason, it’s not the worst thing to let your cute little Tepig grow up and learn to stand on its own two feet.

Emboar

Pig Pokemon Type

Emboar Fire/Fighting

Cuteness Factor: Tough Guy

Battle Factor: Fiery Fighter

Emboar’s design takes the fire/fighting type wrestler design to its natural conclusion. While we’ve still got the tusks and pig-like snout, it’s more person in a costume than cuddly pig Pokemon.

And yet, Emboar makes good on its battle-ready appearance. There’s a reason Tepig is often cited as a solid starter choice, and it’s largely because it will eventually become this battle juggernaut.

Oinkologne

Pig Pokemon Type

Oinkologne Normal

Cuteness Factor: Haunts My Nightmares

Battle Factor: Meh

Oinkologne gets points for staying on all four feet, but boy, does it not maintain the full effect of Lechonk’s perfection. To be fair, it’s a tough act to follow, and Oinkologne makes up for a rough name with some pretty cute floppy ears. That said, the end of its tail in both the male and female versions is the stuff of nightmares.

In battle, Oinkologne is solidly in the middle of the road. It doesn’t really stand out, but with the right moveset, you can get decent use out of it.

Mamoswine

Pig Pokemon Type

Mamoswine Ice/Ground

Cuteness Factor: Would Fight You

Battle Factor: Would Lose

This is more mammoth than pig and is one of the most disappointing shifts from cute little pig to giant monster. It’s a cool design but doesn’t exactly scream cuddly little guy. If anything, Mamoswine is more of a scary big guy.

Mamoswine is also not the best in battles, making it a pretty uninteresting addition to your team unless you’re really going for that Ice Age vibe.

Piloswine

Pig Pokemon Type

Piloswine Ice/Ground

In name and appearance, Piloswine is at the bottom of the pile. It is just a giant mound of fur that’s lost all the sweetness of Swinub in a heap of tusk and fluff.

Like the rest of this line, its dual Ice/Ground type leaves it with many battle vulnerabilities that don’t improve much upon evolving.

