How to Catch All Past Starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk DLC

Here's how to catch every previous starter in the Indigo Disk DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Image of Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
|
Published: Apr 1, 2024 04:07 pm
Image of a picnic in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, featuring starter pokemon Bulbasaur, Chespin, and Piplup
Image via The Pokemon Company

Once players add the Indigo Disk DLC to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, they’ll get the opportunity to catch starters from past Pokemon generations, including our original faves Squirtle, Bulbasaur, and Charmander. Don’t expect to see them roaming the map from day one, however, because there are specific steps you’ll need to take before you can catch all starters in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk DLC.

Contents

How to Unlock All Starters in the Indigo Disk DLC Terarium

In order to catch past starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, players will need to use Blueberry Points to expand the biodiversity of each biome in the Terarium.

Blueberry Points (BP) are earned by completing Blueberry Quests, or BBQs, which will be assigned to the player on a rotating basis once they begin their tenure at Blueberry Academy. These points can be used to purchase items and food at the school, but they can also be donated to various school clubs in exchange for perks.

Screenshot from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk, showing a player's avatar standing in front of the League Club room computer
Screenshot by The Escapist

In the League Club Room, players can use the computer to donate their BP to the Terarium Club in order to expand biodiversity in each of the four biomes. Different past starters will begin spawning in each biome once you donate, giving you the chance to encounter and catch all of your past favorites.

Screenshot showing the League Club Donation screen with an arrow pointing to one of the Biome Diversity Donations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Screenshot by The Escapist

Each donation will cost you a hefty 3000 Blueberry Points, so you’ll need to earn a grand total of 12000 BP if you want to upgrade all four biomes and catch ’em all. If you want to know how to unlock the starter you want in the Indigo Disk, we’re breaking down which creatures you’ll gain access to by upgrading each biome so you know where to spend your points.

Unlike some other past Pokemon favorites, none of these starters are version exclusives, so you’ll be able to encounter them regardless of whether you have the Scarlet or Violet version of the game.

All Past Starters in the Indigo Disk DLC Coastal Biome

Once you donate 3000 BP to increase biodiversity in the Coastal Biome, you’ll be able to catch these starters in the Indigo Disk DLC. They will spawn within the Coastal Biome.

Starter PokemonWhere to Find
Bulbasaur
Bulbasaur		Screenshot showing Bulbasaur Habitat Pokemon Scarlet Violet
Towards the center of the Terarium in the grassy mountain area of the Coastal Biome
chikorita
Chikorita		Screenshot of map from Terarium in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with Chikorita Habitat highlighted
Throughout grassy areas of the Coastal Biome
Froakie
Froakie		Screenshot of map showing Froakie Habitat in Pokemon Scarlet Violet
Northern beach area of Coastal Biome, along the shore
Grookey
Grookey		Screenshot of the Terarium map from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with Grookey spawn area highligted
Southeastern corner of the Coastal Biome, towards the edge of the map & border with the Savanna Biome
Mudkip
Mudkip		Screenshot of the Terarium map from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, showing Mudkip Habitat
Torchlit Cavern area of the Coastal Biome
Popplio
Poplio		Screenshot of the Terarium map from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, showing all Popplio spawn locations
Along the water throughout the Coastal Biome

All Past Starters in the Indigo Disk DLC Canyon Biome

After upgrading biodiversity in the Canyon Biome, you’ll be able to snag these starters in the Indigo Disk DLC.

Starter PokemonWhere to Find
Chespin
Chespin		Screenshot of the Terarium Map in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, showing Chespin Habitat
Chargestone Cavern area of the Canyon Biome, spilling into the Polar Biome
Litten
Litten		Screenshot of map from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, showing Litten's spawn location
Northern half of the Canyon Biome
Shiny Squirtle
Squirtle		Screenshot of map from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, showing where Squirtle can be found
Southern area of the Canyon Biome along the map border, near and in the river
tepig
Tepig		Map showing Tepig's Habitat in Pokemon Scarlet Violet
Throughout grassy areas of the Canyon Biome
Treecko
Treecko		Screenshot of map showing Treecko Habitat in Pokemon Scarlet Violet
Grassy hilltops in the Canyon Biome
turtwig
Turtwig		Map showing Turtwig Habitat in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Throughout the northern area of the Canyon Biome

All Past Starters in the Indigo Disk DLC Savanna Biome

The following starters from previous Pokemon generations will start to spawn in the Savanna Biome after your League Club donation.

Starter PokemonWhere to Find
Charmander
Charmander		Image of the map showing Charmander's Habitat in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Central / southern portion of Savanna Biome
fennekin
Fennekin		Map showing Fennekin Habitat in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Western side of the Savanna Biome, in a valley near the border with the Canyon Biome
rowlet
Rowlet		Map showing Rowlet Habitat in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Throughout most areas of the Savanna Biome
snivy
Snivy		Screenshot of the Terarium Map from Pokemon Scarlet and violet, highlighting Snivy Spawn Locations
Northeastern portion of the Savanna Biome, along border with the Coastal Biome
Sobble
Sobble		Map showing Sobble Habitat in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Muddy pools in Savanna Biome, both in and around the water
totodile
Totodile		Map showing Totodile Habitat in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Ponds in the Savanna Biome

All Past Starters in the Indigo Disk DLC Polar Biome

The Polar Biome becomes home to quite a few fiery Pokemon once you increase the biodiversity through your League Club donation. Here are the starters you’ll encounter in the Polar Biome of the Indigo Disk DLC post-upgrade.

Starter PokemonWhere to Find
chimchar
Chimchar		Map showing Chimchar Habitat in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Cave in the Polar Biome, near the border with the Coastal Biome
cyndaquil
Cyndaquil		Map showing Cyndaquil Habitat in Pokemon Scarlet Violet
Cave in the Polar Biome, near the border with the Coastal Biome
oshawott
Oshawott		Map showing Oshawott Habitat in Pokemon Scarlet Violet
Near and in the water in the Northern portion of the Polar Biome
shiny piplup
Piplup		Map showing Piplup Habitat in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Near and in the water in the Northern portion of the Polar Biome, as well as right outside the Central Plaza
Scorbunny
Scorbunny		Map showing Scorbunny Habitat in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Snowy areas in the Southern half of the Polar Biome
Torchic
Torchic		Screenshot of Terarium map from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with Torchic spawn area highlighted
Cave to the South of the Polar Plaza in the Polar Biome

Can Past Starters Be Shiny in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Because the starter Pokemon are typically pretty rare in the wild, they’ve not always been easy to Shiny hunt. However, because the past generation starters that spawn in the Terarium can be Shiny, we can now Shiny hunt all of these previous starters from Bulbasaur to Tepig and beyond.

Using special items like the Shiny Charm and Shiny sandwich recipes can boost your odds of finding a rare Shiny starter as you hunt in the Terarium.

Author
Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks is a freelance writer for The Escapist. She's a lifelong gamer with an affinity for Pokemon, RPGs, and cozy games, especially The Sims. Amanda has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction, with prior work on pop culture and entertainment at Book Riot, Fanfare, and Gamepur.