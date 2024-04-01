How to Catch All Past Starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk DLC

Once players add the Indigo Disk DLC to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, they’ll get the opportunity to catch starters from past Pokemon generations, including our original faves Squirtle, Bulbasaur, and Charmander. Don’t expect to see them roaming the map from day one, however, because there are specific steps you’ll need to take before you can catch all starters in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk DLC.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock All Starters in the Indigo Disk DLC Terarium

In order to catch past starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, players will need to use Blueberry Points to expand the biodiversity of each biome in the Terarium.

Blueberry Points (BP) are earned by completing Blueberry Quests, or BBQs, which will be assigned to the player on a rotating basis once they begin their tenure at Blueberry Academy. These points can be used to purchase items and food at the school, but they can also be donated to various school clubs in exchange for perks.

Screenshot by The Escapist

In the League Club Room, players can use the computer to donate their BP to the Terarium Club in order to expand biodiversity in each of the four biomes. Different past starters will begin spawning in each biome once you donate, giving you the chance to encounter and catch all of your past favorites.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Each donation will cost you a hefty 3000 Blueberry Points, so you’ll need to earn a grand total of 12000 BP if you want to upgrade all four biomes and catch ’em all. If you want to know how to unlock the starter you want in the Indigo Disk, we’re breaking down which creatures you’ll gain access to by upgrading each biome so you know where to spend your points.

Unlike some other past Pokemon favorites, none of these starters are version exclusives, so you’ll be able to encounter them regardless of whether you have the Scarlet or Violet version of the game.

All Past Starters in the Indigo Disk DLC Coastal Biome

Once you donate 3000 BP to increase biodiversity in the Coastal Biome, you’ll be able to catch these starters in the Indigo Disk DLC. They will spawn within the Coastal Biome.

Starter Pokemon Where to Find

Bulbasaur

Towards the center of the Terarium in the grassy mountain area of the Coastal Biome

Chikorita

Throughout grassy areas of the Coastal Biome

Froakie

Northern beach area of Coastal Biome, along the shore

Grookey

Southeastern corner of the Coastal Biome, towards the edge of the map & border with the Savanna Biome

Mudkip

Torchlit Cavern area of the Coastal Biome

Poplio

Along the water throughout the Coastal Biome

All Past Starters in the Indigo Disk DLC Canyon Biome

After upgrading biodiversity in the Canyon Biome, you’ll be able to snag these starters in the Indigo Disk DLC.

Starter Pokemon Where to Find

Chespin

Chargestone Cavern area of the Canyon Biome, spilling into the Polar Biome

Litten

Northern half of the Canyon Biome

Squirtle

Southern area of the Canyon Biome along the map border, near and in the river

Tepig

Throughout grassy areas of the Canyon Biome

Treecko

Grassy hilltops in the Canyon Biome

Turtwig

Throughout the northern area of the Canyon Biome

All Past Starters in the Indigo Disk DLC Savanna Biome

The following starters from previous Pokemon generations will start to spawn in the Savanna Biome after your League Club donation.

Starter Pokemon Where to Find

Charmander

Central / southern portion of Savanna Biome

Fennekin

Western side of the Savanna Biome, in a valley near the border with the Canyon Biome

Rowlet

Throughout most areas of the Savanna Biome

Snivy

Northeastern portion of the Savanna Biome, along border with the Coastal Biome

Sobble

Muddy pools in Savanna Biome, both in and around the water

Totodile

Ponds in the Savanna Biome

All Past Starters in the Indigo Disk DLC Polar Biome

The Polar Biome becomes home to quite a few fiery Pokemon once you increase the biodiversity through your League Club donation. Here are the starters you’ll encounter in the Polar Biome of the Indigo Disk DLC post-upgrade.

Starter Pokemon Where to Find

Chimchar

Cave in the Polar Biome, near the border with the Coastal Biome

Cyndaquil

Cave in the Polar Biome, near the border with the Coastal Biome

Oshawott

Near and in the water in the Northern portion of the Polar Biome

Piplup

Near and in the water in the Northern portion of the Polar Biome, as well as right outside the Central Plaza

Scorbunny

Snowy areas in the Southern half of the Polar Biome

Torchic

Cave to the South of the Polar Plaza in the Polar Biome

Can Past Starters Be Shiny in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Because the starter Pokemon are typically pretty rare in the wild, they’ve not always been easy to Shiny hunt. However, because the past generation starters that spawn in the Terarium can be Shiny, we can now Shiny hunt all of these previous starters from Bulbasaur to Tepig and beyond.

Using special items like the Shiny Charm and Shiny sandwich recipes can boost your odds of finding a rare Shiny starter as you hunt in the Terarium.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more