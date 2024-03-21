All Version Exclusives in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

While you’re getting roughly the same story whether you play Pokemon Scarlet or Violet, there are some major differences between the two versions. These differences include version-exclusive Pokemon you’ll only be able to encounter in one of the games. If you’re trying to decide which to buy or whether to add a second game to your collection, this list of version-exclusive Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet can help.

Pokemon Violet Version Exclusive Pokemon

If you choose Pokemon Violet, here are the Pokemon you’ll be able to catch that your Scarlet counterparts attending Naranja Academy cannot.

Some of these Pokemon are only available in Pokemon Violet once you’ve added either The Teal Mask or The Indigo Disk DLC, as indicated below.

Version Exclusive Pokemon How to Catch Biome / Region

Miraidon Story Encounter

Bonus Encounter Post Main Story Bottom of Area Zero

Aipom Wild Encounter in Kitakami

(Teal Mask DLC)



3 Star Tera Raids Kitakami Grass and Bamboo Biomes

Ambipom Evolve Aipom



5 and 6 Star Tera Raids N/A

Bagon Wild Encounter in Paldea



3 Star Tera Raids Paldea Cave, Mine, and Mountain Biomes

Shelgon Wild Encounter in Paldea



Evolve Bagon



4 Star Tera Raids Paldea Cave Biome

Salamence Evolve Shelgon



5 and 6 Star Tera Raids N/A

Ceruledge Evolve Charcadet



5 and 6 Star Tera Raids N/A

Clauncher Wild Encounter in Paldea



2 Star Tera Raids Paldea Ocean Biome

Clawitzer Evolve Clauncher



Wild Encounter in Paldea



5 and 6 Star Tera Raids Paldea Ocean Biome

Dreepy Wild Encounter in Paldea



3 Star Tera Raids Paldeaa Lake, River, and Swamp Biomes

Drakloak Evolve from Dreepy



Wild Encounter in Paldea



4 Star Tera Raids Paldea Lake, River, and Underground Biomes

Dragapult Evolve Drakloak



5 and 6 Star Tera Raids N/A

Eiscue Wild Encounter in Paldea



4 Star Tera Raids Paldea Ocean and Beach Biomes

Gulpin Wild Encounter in Paldea



2 Star Tera Raids Paldea Town and Grass Biomes

Swalot Evolve Gulpin



Wild Encounter in Paldea



4 Star Tera Raids Paldea Lake Biome

Morpeko Wild Encounter in Kitakami

(Teal Mask DLC) Kitakami Grass, Forest, Dessert, and Rocky Biomes

Misdreavus Wild Encounter in Paldea



2 Star Tera Raids Paldea Lake and Mountain Biomes

Passimian Wild Encounter in Paldea



3 and 5 Star Tera Raids Paldea Forest and Bamboo Biomes

Alolan Sandshrew Wild Encounter at Blueberry Academy

(Indigo Disk DLC)



3 Star Tera Raids Terarium Polar Biome

Alolan Sandslash Evolve Alolan Sandshrew



6 Star Tera Raids N/A

Shieldon Wild Encounter at Blueberry Academy

(Indigo Disk DLC) Terarium Canyon Biome

Bastiodon Evolve Shieldon



4 Star Tera Raids

N/A

Paldean Tauros, Aqua Breed Wild Encounter in Paldea Paldea Grass Biome

Iron Bundle Wild Encounter in Paldea Area Zero

Iron Bundle Wild Encounter in Paldea

(Indigo Disk DLC) Area Zero (With Indigo Disk DLC)

Iron Crown Wild Encounter in Paldea

(Indigo Disk DLC) Area Zero (With Indigo Disk DLC)

Iron Hands Wild Encounter in Paldea Area Zero

Iron Jugulis Wild Encounter in Paldea Area Zero

Iron Leaves Special Raid Events N/A

Iron Moth Wild Encounter in Paldea Area Zero

Iron Thorns Wild Encounter in Paldea Area Zero

Iron Treads Wild Encounter in Paldea



Titan Battle Area Zero



Asado Dessert (as Titan)

Iron Valiant Wild Encounter in Paldea Area Zero

Pokemon Scarlet Version Exclusive Pokemon

In addition to a few differences in your faculty compared to Uva Academy, trainers with the Scarlet version will encounter these version-exclusive Pokemon.

Some of these Pokemon are only available in Pokemon Scarlet with the addition of either The Teal Mask or The Indigo Disk DLC and are clearly indicated below.

Version Exclusive Pokemon How to Catch Biome / Region

Koraidon Story Encounter

Bonus Encounter Post Main Story Bottom of Area Zero

Armarouge Evolve Charcadet



5 and 6 Star Tera Raids N/A

Cranidos Wild Encounter at Blueberry Academy

(Indigo Disk DLC) Terarium Canyon Biome

Rampardos Evolve Cranidos



4 Star Tera Raids N/A

Cramorant Wild Encounter in Kitakami

(Teal Mask DLC)



4 Star Tera Raids Kitakami Rocky, Grass, River, and Lake Biomes

Deino Wild Encounter in Paldea Paldea Cave Biome

Zweilous Evolve Deino



Wild Encounter in Paldea



4 Star Tera Raids Paldea Cave and Underground Biomes

Hydreigon Evolve Zweilous



5 and 6 Star Tera Raids N/A

Drifloon Wild Encounter in Paldea



2 Star Tera Raids Paldea Mountain and Town Biomes

Drifblim Evolve from Drifloon



Wild Encounter in Paldea



4 and 5 Star Tera Raids Paldea Mountain and Town Biomes

Gligar Wild Encounter in Kitakami

(Teal Mask DLC)



3 Star Tera Raids Kitakami Rocky, Desert, and Grass Biomes

Gliscor Evolve Gligar



5 and 6 Star Tera Raids N/A

Larvitar Wild Encounter in Paldea



3 Star Tera Raids Paldea Cave, Mine, and Mountain Biomes

Pupitar Evolve Larvitar



Wild Encounter in Paldea



5 Star Tera Raids Paldea Cave Biome

Tyranitar Evolve Pupitar



5 and 6 Star Tera Raids N/A

Oranguru Wild Encounter in Paldea



3 and 5 Star Tera Raids Paldea Forest and Bamboo Biomes

Skrelp Wild Encounter in Paldea



2 Star Tera Raids Paldea Ocean Biome

Dragalge Evolve Skrelp



Wild Encounter in Paldea



5 and 6 Star Tera Raids Paldea Ocean Biome

Stunky Wild Encounter in Paldea



2 Star Tera Raids Paldea Grass and Lake Biomes

Skuntank Evolve Stunky



Wild Encounter in Paldea



4 Star Tera Raids Paldea Forest and Lake Biomes

Stonjourner Wild Encounter in Paldea



4 Star Tera Raids Paldea Ruins and Desert Biomes

Paldean Tauros, Blaze Breed Wild Encounter in Paldea Paldea Grass Biome

Alolan Vulpix Wild Encounter at Blueberry Academy

(Indigo Disk DLC)



3 Star Tera Raids Terarium Polar Biome



Alolan Ninetales Evolve Alolan Vulpix



5 and 6 Star Tera Raids N/A

Brute Bonnet Wild Encounter in Paldea Area Zero

Flutter Mane Wild Encounter in Paldea Area Zero

Great Tusk Wild Encounter in Paldea



Titan Battle Area Zero



Asado Dessert (as Titan)

Gouging Fire Wild Encounter in Paldea (Indigo Disk DLC) Area Zero (with Indigo Disk DLC)

Raging Bolt Wild Encounter in Palea

(Indigo Disk DLC) Area Zero (with Indigo Disk DLC)



Roaring Moon Wild Encounter in Paldea Area Zero

Sandy Shocks Wild Encounter in Paldea Area Zero

Scream Tail Wild Encounter in Paldea Area Zero

Slither Wing Wild Encounter in Paldea Area Zero



Walking Wake Special Raid Events N/A

How to Get Version-Exclusive Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

It can be frustrating trying to complete your Pokedex when certain Pokemon will never appear in your version of the game. Thankfully, there are a few ways around the version-exclusive limitations to let you truly catch ’em all. Here are two ways to get those Pokedex entries from the other game version:

Trade with someone who has the other game version

Use Pokemon Home to transfer from another game, such as Pokemon GO.

Keep in mind the second option will only work with Pokemon who can be caught in another game, so Paradox Pokemon and other Paldean additions may still be tough to get ahold of.