All Version Exclusives in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have a few notable differences in the Pokemon you can catch
Cover art for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, featuring Koraidon and Miradon as well as the game logos
While you’re getting roughly the same story whether you play Pokemon Scarlet or Violet, there are some major differences between the two versions. These differences include version-exclusive Pokemon you’ll only be able to encounter in one of the games. If you’re trying to decide which to buy or whether to add a second game to your collection, this list of version-exclusive Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet can help.

Pokemon Violet Version Exclusive Pokemon

If you choose Pokemon Violet, here are the Pokemon you’ll be able to catch that your Scarlet counterparts attending Naranja Academy cannot.

Some of these Pokemon are only available in Pokemon Violet once you’ve added either The Teal Mask or The Indigo Disk DLC, as indicated below.

Version Exclusive PokemonHow to CatchBiome / Region
Miraidon
Miraidon		Story Encounter
Bonus Encounter Post Main Story		Bottom of Area Zero
aipom
Aipom		Wild Encounter in Kitakami
(Teal Mask DLC)

3 Star Tera Raids		Kitakami Grass and Bamboo Biomes
Ambipom
Ambipom		Evolve Aipom

5 and 6 Star Tera Raids		N/A
bagon
Bagon		Wild Encounter in Paldea

3 Star Tera Raids		Paldea Cave, Mine, and Mountain Biomes
Shelgon
Shelgon		Wild Encounter in Paldea

Evolve Bagon

4 Star Tera Raids		Paldea Cave Biome
salamence
Salamence		Evolve Shelgon

5 and 6 Star Tera Raids		N/A
ceruledge
Ceruledge		Evolve Charcadet

5 and 6 Star Tera Raids		N/A
clauncher
Clauncher		Wild Encounter in Paldea

2 Star Tera Raids		Paldea Ocean Biome
clawitzer. This image is part of an article about how to beat 7-star Empoleon Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Clawitzer		Evolve Clauncher

Wild Encounter in Paldea

5 and 6 Star Tera Raids		Paldea Ocean Biome
Dreepy
Dreepy		Wild Encounter in Paldea

3 Star Tera Raids		Paldeaa Lake, River, and Swamp Biomes
Drakloak
Drakloak		Evolve from Dreepy

Wild Encounter in Paldea

4 Star Tera Raids		Paldea Lake, River, and Underground Biomes
Dragapult
Dragapult		Evolve Drakloak

5 and 6 Star Tera Raids		N/A
Shiny Eiscue
Eiscue		Wild Encounter in Paldea

4 Star Tera Raids		Paldea Ocean and Beach Biomes
gulpin
Gulpin		Wild Encounter in Paldea

2 Star Tera Raids		Paldea Town and Grass Biomes
Swalot
Swalot		Evolve Gulpin

Wild Encounter in Paldea

4 Star Tera Raids		Paldea Lake Biome
Morpeko
Morpeko		Wild Encounter in Kitakami
(Teal Mask DLC)		Kitakami Grass, Forest, Dessert, and Rocky Biomes
misdreavus
Misdreavus		Wild Encounter in Paldea

2 Star Tera Raids		Paldea Lake and Mountain Biomes
Passimian
Passimian		Wild Encounter in Paldea

3 and 5 Star Tera Raids		Paldea Forest and Bamboo Biomes
Alolan Sandshrew
Alolan Sandshrew		Wild Encounter at Blueberry Academy
(Indigo Disk DLC)

3 Star Tera Raids		Terarium Polar Biome
Alolan Sandslash Pokemon
Alolan Sandslash		Evolve Alolan Sandshrew

6 Star Tera Raids		N/A
shieldon
Shieldon		Wild Encounter at Blueberry Academy
(Indigo Disk DLC)		Terarium Canyon Biome
Bastiodon Pokemon
Bastiodon		Evolve Shieldon

4 Star Tera Raids
N/A
Paldean Tauros Aqua Breed
Paldean Tauros, Aqua Breed		Wild Encounter in PaldeaPaldea Grass Biome
Iron Bundle
Iron Bundle		Wild Encounter in PaldeaArea Zero
Iron Boulder
Iron Bundle		Wild Encounter in Paldea
(Indigo Disk DLC)		Area Zero (With Indigo Disk DLC)
Iron Crown
Iron Crown		Wild Encounter in Paldea
(Indigo Disk DLC)		Area Zero (With Indigo Disk DLC)
Iron Hands
Iron Hands		Wild Encounter in PaldeaArea Zero
Iron Jugulis
Iron Jugulis		Wild Encounter in PaldeaArea Zero
Iron Leaves
Iron Leaves		Special Raid EventsN/A
Iron Moth
Iron Moth		Wild Encounter in PaldeaArea Zero
Iron Thorns
Iron Thorns		Wild Encounter in PaldeaArea Zero
Shiny Iron Treads
Iron Treads		Wild Encounter in Paldea

Titan Battle		Area Zero

Asado Dessert (as Titan)
Iron Valiant
Iron Valiant		Wild Encounter in PaldeaArea Zero

Pokemon Scarlet Version Exclusive Pokemon

In addition to a few differences in your faculty compared to Uva Academy, trainers with the Scarlet version will encounter these version-exclusive Pokemon.

Some of these Pokemon are only available in Pokemon Scarlet with the addition of either The Teal Mask or The Indigo Disk DLC and are clearly indicated below.

Version Exclusive PokemonHow to CatchBiome / Region
Koraidon
Koraidon		Story Encounter
Bonus Encounter Post Main Story		Bottom of Area Zero
armarouge
Armarouge		Evolve Charcadet

5 and 6 Star Tera Raids		N/A
cranidos
Cranidos		Wild Encounter at Blueberry Academy
(Indigo Disk DLC)		Terarium Canyon Biome
rampardos
Rampardos		Evolve Cranidos

4 Star Tera Raids		N/A
Cramorant
Cramorant		Wild Encounter in Kitakami
(Teal Mask DLC)

4 Star Tera Raids		Kitakami Rocky, Grass, River, and Lake Biomes
deino
Deino		Wild Encounter in PaldeaPaldea Cave Biome
Zweilous
Zweilous		Evolve Deino

Wild Encounter in Paldea

4 Star Tera Raids		Paldea Cave and Underground Biomes
hydreigon
Hydreigon		Evolve Zweilous

5 and 6 Star Tera Raids		N/A
drifloon
Drifloon		Wild Encounter in Paldea

2 Star Tera Raids		Paldea Mountain and Town Biomes
Drifblim
Drifblim		Evolve from Drifloon

Wild Encounter in Paldea

4 and 5 Star Tera Raids		Paldea Mountain and Town Biomes
gligar
Gligar		Wild Encounter in Kitakami
(Teal Mask DLC)

3 Star Tera Raids		Kitakami Rocky, Desert, and Grass Biomes
gliscor
Gliscor		Evolve Gligar

5 and 6 Star Tera Raids		N/A
larvitar
Larvitar		Wild Encounter in Paldea

3 Star Tera Raids		Paldea Cave, Mine, and Mountain Biomes
Pupitar
Pupitar		Evolve Larvitar

Wild Encounter in Paldea

5 Star Tera Raids		Paldea Cave Biome
tyranitar
Tyranitar		Evolve Pupitar

5 and 6 Star Tera Raids		N/A
Oranguru
Oranguru		Wild Encounter in Paldea

3 and 5 Star Tera Raids		Paldea Forest and Bamboo Biomes
skrelp
Skrelp		Wild Encounter in Paldea

2 Star Tera Raids		Paldea Ocean Biome
dragalge
Dragalge		Evolve Skrelp

Wild Encounter in Paldea

5 and 6 Star Tera Raids		Paldea Ocean Biome
stunky
Stunky		Wild Encounter in Paldea

2 Star Tera Raids		Paldea Grass and Lake Biomes
skuntank shiny
Skuntank		Evolve Stunky

Wild Encounter in Paldea

4 Star Tera Raids		Paldea Forest and Lake Biomes
Stonjourner
Stonjourner		Wild Encounter in Paldea

4 Star Tera Raids		Paldea Ruins and Desert Biomes
Paldean Tauros Blaze Breed
Paldean Tauros, Blaze Breed		Wild Encounter in PaldeaPaldea Grass Biome
alolan-vulpix
Alolan Vulpix		Wild Encounter at Blueberry Academy
(Indigo Disk DLC)

3 Star Tera Raids		Terarium Polar Biome

Alolan Ninetails
Alolan Ninetales		Evolve Alolan Vulpix

5 and 6 Star Tera Raids		N/A
Shiny Brute Bonnet
Brute Bonnet		Wild Encounter in PaldeaArea Zero
Flutter Mane
Flutter Mane		Wild Encounter in PaldeaArea Zero
Great Tusk
Great Tusk		Wild Encounter in Paldea

Titan Battle		Area Zero

Asado Dessert (as Titan)
Gouging Fire
Gouging Fire		Wild Encounter in Paldea (Indigo Disk DLC)Area Zero (with Indigo Disk DLC)
Raging Bolt
Raging Bolt		Wild Encounter in Palea
(Indigo Disk DLC)		Area Zero (with Indigo Disk DLC)

Roaring Moon
Roaring Moon		Wild Encounter in PaldeaArea Zero
Sandy Shocks
Sandy Shocks		Wild Encounter in PaldeaArea Zero
Scream Tail
Scream Tail		Wild Encounter in PaldeaArea Zero
Slither Wing
Slither Wing		Wild Encounter in PaldeaArea Zero

Walking Wake
Walking Wake		Special Raid EventsN/A

How to Get Version-Exclusive Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

It can be frustrating trying to complete your Pokedex when certain Pokemon will never appear in your version of the game. Thankfully, there are a few ways around the version-exclusive limitations to let you truly catch ’em all. Here are two ways to get those Pokedex entries from the other game version:

  • Trade with someone who has the other game version
  • Use Pokemon Home to transfer from another game, such as Pokemon GO.

Keep in mind the second option will only work with Pokemon who can be caught in another game, so Paradox Pokemon and other Paldean additions may still be tough to get ahold of.

