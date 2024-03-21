All Version Exclusives in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

While you’re getting roughly the same story whether you play Pokemon Scarlet or Violet, there are some major differences between the two versions. These differences include version-exclusive Pokemon you’ll only be able to encounter in one of the games. If you’re trying to decide which to buy or whether to add a second game to your collection, this list of version-exclusive Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet can help.
Content
Pokemon Violet Version Exclusive Pokemon
If you choose Pokemon Violet, here are the Pokemon you’ll be able to catch that your Scarlet counterparts attending Naranja Academy cannot.
Some of these Pokemon are only available in Pokemon Violet once you’ve added either The Teal Mask or The Indigo Disk DLC, as indicated below.
|Version Exclusive Pokemon
|How to Catch
|Biome / Region
Miraidon
|Story Encounter
Bonus Encounter Post Main Story
|Bottom of Area Zero
Aipom
|Wild Encounter in Kitakami
(Teal Mask DLC)
3 Star Tera Raids
|Kitakami Grass and Bamboo Biomes
Ambipom
|Evolve Aipom
5 and 6 Star Tera Raids
|N/A
Bagon
|Wild Encounter in Paldea
3 Star Tera Raids
|Paldea Cave, Mine, and Mountain Biomes
Shelgon
|Wild Encounter in Paldea
Evolve Bagon
4 Star Tera Raids
|Paldea Cave Biome
Salamence
|Evolve Shelgon
5 and 6 Star Tera Raids
|N/A
Ceruledge
|Evolve Charcadet
5 and 6 Star Tera Raids
|N/A
Clauncher
|Wild Encounter in Paldea
2 Star Tera Raids
|Paldea Ocean Biome
Clawitzer
|Evolve Clauncher
Wild Encounter in Paldea
5 and 6 Star Tera Raids
|Paldea Ocean Biome
Dreepy
|Wild Encounter in Paldea
3 Star Tera Raids
|Paldeaa Lake, River, and Swamp Biomes
|
Drakloak
|Evolve from Dreepy
Wild Encounter in Paldea
4 Star Tera Raids
|Paldea Lake, River, and Underground Biomes
Dragapult
|Evolve Drakloak
5 and 6 Star Tera Raids
|N/A
Eiscue
|Wild Encounter in Paldea
4 Star Tera Raids
|Paldea Ocean and Beach Biomes
Gulpin
|Wild Encounter in Paldea
2 Star Tera Raids
|Paldea Town and Grass Biomes
Swalot
|Evolve Gulpin
Wild Encounter in Paldea
4 Star Tera Raids
|Paldea Lake Biome
Morpeko
|Wild Encounter in Kitakami
(Teal Mask DLC)
|Kitakami Grass, Forest, Dessert, and Rocky Biomes
Misdreavus
|Wild Encounter in Paldea
2 Star Tera Raids
|Paldea Lake and Mountain Biomes
Passimian
|Wild Encounter in Paldea
3 and 5 Star Tera Raids
|Paldea Forest and Bamboo Biomes
Alolan Sandshrew
|Wild Encounter at Blueberry Academy
(Indigo Disk DLC)
3 Star Tera Raids
|Terarium Polar Biome
Alolan Sandslash
|Evolve Alolan Sandshrew
6 Star Tera Raids
|N/A
|
Shieldon
|Wild Encounter at Blueberry Academy
(Indigo Disk DLC)
|Terarium Canyon Biome
Bastiodon
|Evolve Shieldon
4 Star Tera Raids
|N/A
Paldean Tauros, Aqua Breed
|Wild Encounter in Paldea
|Paldea Grass Biome
Iron Bundle
|Wild Encounter in Paldea
|Area Zero
Iron Bundle
|Wild Encounter in Paldea
(Indigo Disk DLC)
|Area Zero (With Indigo Disk DLC)
Iron Crown
|Wild Encounter in Paldea
(Indigo Disk DLC)
|Area Zero (With Indigo Disk DLC)
Iron Hands
|Wild Encounter in Paldea
|Area Zero
Iron Jugulis
|Wild Encounter in Paldea
|Area Zero
Iron Leaves
|Special Raid Events
|N/A
Iron Moth
|Wild Encounter in Paldea
|Area Zero
Iron Thorns
|Wild Encounter in Paldea
|Area Zero
Iron Treads
|Wild Encounter in Paldea
Titan Battle
|Area Zero
Asado Dessert (as Titan)
Iron Valiant
|Wild Encounter in Paldea
|Area Zero
Pokemon Scarlet Version Exclusive Pokemon
In addition to a few differences in your faculty compared to Uva Academy, trainers with the Scarlet version will encounter these version-exclusive Pokemon.
Some of these Pokemon are only available in Pokemon Scarlet with the addition of either The Teal Mask or The Indigo Disk DLC and are clearly indicated below.
|Version Exclusive Pokemon
|How to Catch
|Biome / Region
Koraidon
|Story Encounter
Bonus Encounter Post Main Story
|Bottom of Area Zero
Armarouge
|Evolve Charcadet
5 and 6 Star Tera Raids
|N/A
Cranidos
|Wild Encounter at Blueberry Academy
(Indigo Disk DLC)
|Terarium Canyon Biome
Rampardos
|Evolve Cranidos
4 Star Tera Raids
|N/A
Cramorant
|Wild Encounter in Kitakami
(Teal Mask DLC)
4 Star Tera Raids
|Kitakami Rocky, Grass, River, and Lake Biomes
Deino
|Wild Encounter in Paldea
|Paldea Cave Biome
Zweilous
|Evolve Deino
Wild Encounter in Paldea
4 Star Tera Raids
|Paldea Cave and Underground Biomes
Hydreigon
|Evolve Zweilous
5 and 6 Star Tera Raids
|N/A
Drifloon
|Wild Encounter in Paldea
2 Star Tera Raids
|Paldea Mountain and Town Biomes
Drifblim
|Evolve from Drifloon
Wild Encounter in Paldea
4 and 5 Star Tera Raids
|Paldea Mountain and Town Biomes
|
Gligar
|Wild Encounter in Kitakami
(Teal Mask DLC)
3 Star Tera Raids
|Kitakami Rocky, Desert, and Grass Biomes
Gliscor
|Evolve Gligar
5 and 6 Star Tera Raids
|N/A
Larvitar
|Wild Encounter in Paldea
3 Star Tera Raids
|Paldea Cave, Mine, and Mountain Biomes
Pupitar
|Evolve Larvitar
Wild Encounter in Paldea
5 Star Tera Raids
|Paldea Cave Biome
Tyranitar
|Evolve Pupitar
5 and 6 Star Tera Raids
|N/A
Oranguru
|Wild Encounter in Paldea
3 and 5 Star Tera Raids
|Paldea Forest and Bamboo Biomes
Skrelp
|Wild Encounter in Paldea
2 Star Tera Raids
|Paldea Ocean Biome
Dragalge
|Evolve Skrelp
Wild Encounter in Paldea
5 and 6 Star Tera Raids
|Paldea Ocean Biome
Stunky
|Wild Encounter in Paldea
2 Star Tera Raids
|Paldea Grass and Lake Biomes
Skuntank
|Evolve Stunky
Wild Encounter in Paldea
4 Star Tera Raids
|Paldea Forest and Lake Biomes
|
Stonjourner
|Wild Encounter in Paldea
4 Star Tera Raids
|Paldea Ruins and Desert Biomes
Paldean Tauros, Blaze Breed
|Wild Encounter in Paldea
|Paldea Grass Biome
Alolan Vulpix
|Wild Encounter at Blueberry Academy
(Indigo Disk DLC)
3 Star Tera Raids
|Terarium Polar Biome
Alolan Ninetales
|Evolve Alolan Vulpix
5 and 6 Star Tera Raids
|N/A
Brute Bonnet
|Wild Encounter in Paldea
|Area Zero
Flutter Mane
|Wild Encounter in Paldea
|Area Zero
Great Tusk
|Wild Encounter in Paldea
Titan Battle
|Area Zero
Asado Dessert (as Titan)
Gouging Fire
|Wild Encounter in Paldea (Indigo Disk DLC)
|Area Zero (with Indigo Disk DLC)
Raging Bolt
|Wild Encounter in Palea
(Indigo Disk DLC)
|Area Zero (with Indigo Disk DLC)
Roaring Moon
|Wild Encounter in Paldea
|Area Zero
Sandy Shocks
|Wild Encounter in Paldea
|Area Zero
Scream Tail
|Wild Encounter in Paldea
|Area Zero
Slither Wing
|Wild Encounter in Paldea
|Area Zero
Walking Wake
|Special Raid Events
|N/A
How to Get Version-Exclusive Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
It can be frustrating trying to complete your Pokedex when certain Pokemon will never appear in your version of the game. Thankfully, there are a few ways around the version-exclusive limitations to let you truly catch ’em all. Here are two ways to get those Pokedex entries from the other game version:
- Trade with someone who has the other game version
- Use Pokemon Home to transfer from another game, such as Pokemon GO.
Keep in mind the second option will only work with Pokemon who can be caught in another game, so Paradox Pokemon and other Paldean additions may still be tough to get ahold of.