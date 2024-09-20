Satisfactory is all about precision and ensuring your factories reach the highest amount of production possible. But mistakes happen, and when they do, you need to know how to get rid of certain blueprints. Here’s how to dismantle blueprints in Satisfactory.

How To Delete Blueprints in Satisfactory

During the early access period of Satisfactory, there was no simple way to dismantle an entire blueprint. You either had to remove everything by hand using the dismantle tool, ensure your blueprints were placed correctly the first time, or reload a save where a blueprint wasn’t placed yet.

Image via Coffee Stain Studios

Fortunately, after the 1.0 update and full release of Satisfactory, the developers have implemented a way to delete entire blueprints all at once. This saves you from having to dismantle everything one by one or just working around what you don’t want to have placed. Here’s how to dismantle blueprints in Satisfactory:

Go into dismantle mode while holding the dismantle tool (press F).

In dismantle mode, hold “R”.

This brings you into “Blueprint Mode” instead of the default mode of the dismantle tool.

Start dismantling all the blueprints you want to get rid of. To do this, aim the dismantle tool at the blueprint you want to delete. When the blueprint is highlighted, hold down the left-click button on your mouse for one second to delete the blueprint you’re hovering over.

Anything you dismantle will have all of its resources returned to your inventory. If there are any contents inside the blueprint you dismantle, those contents will return to your inventory as well. If you have no room in your inventory, a crate will spawn that stores the contents for you.

Alternatively, if you want to delete blueprints en masse, simply hold down “Ctrl” in Satisfactory. You can delete up to 50 blueprints at the same time, which is useful if you want to move factory locations or start completely over from scratch.

And that’s all it takes to dismantle just about any blueprint you’ve placed down in Satisfactory. This is a painless and consequence-free way of getting rid of any unwanted blueprint that might be bogging down your factories. Of course, to avoid the simple hassle of dismantling any blueprint, it’s a wise idea to save before placing down massive structures so you can return to a previous save state if you don’t like the way something turns out. But with the dismantle tool’s Blueprint Mode, you don’t have to worry about when you last saved again.

Satisfactory is available to play now.

