Today at the February 27, 2023 Pokémon Presents, The Pokémon Company COO Takato Utsunomiya revealed two-part DLC expansion Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, with Part 1: The Teal Mask arriving in fall 2023 and Part 2: The Indigo Disk arriving in winter 2023.

In Part 1: The Teal Mask, you’ll visit Kitikami as part of a school trip as your adventure expands beyond Paldea. In Part 2: The Indigo Disk, you’ll be studying as an exchange student at Blueberry Academy. You’ll encounter some familiar Pokemon you didn’t see in Paldea. Meanwhile, Ogerpon and Terapagos are two new Legendaries to discover.

Ogerpon has a “fearsome mask,” while Terapagos is “resplendent in its glittering aura.” Few story details have been revealed for the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC expansion beyond some cool key art, which you can check out below, along with the announcement trailer. You can also check out first story details for Part 1: The Teal Mask below:

They’ll be taken to the land of Kitakami, where a great mountain towers over the land and the people live at its base. It is a place of tranquil natural expanses, featuring rice paddies and apple orchards. The trip seems to coincide with a festival regularly held in the village in Kitakami during this season, so the village is bustling with various street vendors and stalls. Players will meet new friends and Pokémon as they unravel the mysteries behind the folktales that have been passed down in this land.​

Additionally, Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti are three Pokémon revered as heroes of the region and have been made into stone statues to express the people’s appreciation.

The two-part DLC expansion should be available to purchase shortly, if you don’t already see it on the Nintendo Switch eShop. You’ll receive access to a New Uniform Set as soon as you purchase, in addition to a special Hisuian Zoroark as an early-purchase bonus that is redeemable until October 31, 2023. It has the move Happy Hour, is Tera Type Dark, and has the Charismatic Mask.

Also, separately from the DLC, new Paradox Pokémon Walking Wake (Water/Dragon) and Iron Leaves (Grass/Psychic) have appeared and will be available to confront in a Tera Raid Battle very soon.

Let us know what you think of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero so far.