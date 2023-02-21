The Pokémon Company has announced a new Pokémon Presents digital showcase for Monday, February 27, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT. It will offer roughly 20 minutes of franchise news to celebrate “Pokémon Day” 2023. Pokémon Day is always February 27 because it commemorates the day that the original games in the franchise released for Game Boy in Japan, and as such, February 27 is a popular day for Pokémon news announcements.

Last year, on Pokémon Day, The Pokémon Company completely blindsided fans by announcing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with a 2022 launch only a month after Pokémon Legends: Arceus had been released on Nintendo Switch. It is probably asking too much to expect this February 2023 Pokémon Presents to have the same enormous types of reveals, and in fact, many fans would probably hope not to receive a huge new game announcement, considering how many technical problems Scarlet and Violet had at launch.

There are some reasonable guesses at what might appear at the even though. For starters, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC seems like a slam dunk to reveal. Random updates for mobile games feel like another given. There has also been evidence lately to suggest that a new Pokémon Mystery Dungeon game may be in development or that another unexpected spinoff game is in the works from developer Chunsoft. And with Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games finally existing as part of Nintendo Switch Online, now would be a good time to bring all the Pokémon games on those platforms to Switch Online.

Let us know what you’re hoping to see from the February 27, 2023 Pokémon Presents — personally, all I want for Pokémon Day is the return of Pokémon Sleep, like any sensible person.