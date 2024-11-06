Forgot password
James Gunn Responds To Justice League Rumors

Published: Nov 6, 2024

James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, has denied rumors that he is directing a live-action adaptation of Justice League: The New Frontier. The rumor originated on social media, with a fan asking Gunn about a supposed project in development.

Gunn responded directly to the fan, stating that the rumor was false and that he was not involved in any such project. Gunn did add that he admires the Justice League: New Frontier storyline and its impact on the DC universe. However, this is just another rumor thrown around while people try to guess what the director is up to.

Justice League: The New Frontier is a limited comic book series published in 2004 by DC Comics, written and illustrated by Darwyn Cooke. The series was a critical and commercial success, winning multiple Eisner, Harvey, and Shuster Awards. It was adapted into an animated film in 2008, directed by Dave Bullock.

The DCU’s future plans already include multiple projects, including a new Superman film directed by Gunn himself, scheduled for release in 2025. We are waiting on confirmation for storylines for the other DC superheroes, like Batman and Aquaman. Until those stories are written, it’s hard to say what would happen in a Justice League setting.

Other announced DCU projects include Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, Swamp Thing, two untitled Teen Titans projects, and rumors of films based on the characters Bane and Deathstroke. The television slate includes Lanterns, Waller, Paradise Lost, Booster Gold, and an untitled Blue Beetle series.

The DCU constantly gets wild rumors, so it’s a good idea to take any new information with a grain of salt until it’s been confirmed by someone at the studio. Currently, the MCU is in the same position because even Spider-Man 4 still gets rumors all the time. The best thing we can do as fans is just wait for real information.

