Warner Bros. Wants Harry Potter To Be The Next Batman

Warner Bros. is betting on a new generation of Harry Potter fans with the upcoming HBO reboot series. The franchise, which began in 1997 with the first novel, has never really faded and has definitely grown with the success of Hogwarts: Legacy.

Recommended Videos

Warner Bros. believes the HBO reboot will help create a new generation of Potterheads while capitalizing on the existing fanbase. The upcoming series, which is expected to launch sometime in 2026 or 2027, will follow the books more closely than the previous film adaptations. Warner Bros. is also expanding the franchise through other avenues, including a baking competition called Wizards of Baking, which premieres on Food Network and Max on November 14.

In an interview with Variety, many Warner Bros. bosses joined the conversation about the future of Harry Potter. Peter van Roden, WBD’s executive VP of global-themed entertainment, specifically spoke about how Harry Potter will eventually become bigger than ever.

Related: Tom Hanks Says Superhero Movies Need More of This

He said, “You have to really remind yourself that it’s ever evolving, and nothing you’re doing is ever going to live forever. You have to always think about what’s new and different in the trends that are happening… How many different Batmans are there?” Van Roden hopes fans will wind up asking one another, “What Harry are you?” like some would ask what Batman each other is. I’ve never done that, and I’m a huge Batman, but maybe it’s a thing.

The studio is also planning a new Harry Potter-themed area at Universal’s theme park. Universal is likely going to keep redoing Harry Potter for as long as they can, especially if we’re considering Batman as someone to emulate. While Warner Bros. is confident in the future of the Harry Potter franchise, it’s unlikely they’ll reach the heights of the initial waves that came with the books and movies. However, time will tell.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy