All Ingredient Locations in Chef RPG

Chef RPG tasks you with revitalizing a decaying restaurant and sleepy town through your cooking prowess. And to do that, you’ll need the best ingredients you can find. Here are all the ingredient locations in Chef RPG.

Recommended Videos

How To Find Every Ingredient in Chef RPG

For the ease of perusing, the ingredients are divided into fruits, vegetables, meats, baking, seafood, and legendary ingredients. Now, let’s dive into how to find each of these ingredients in Chef RPG.

All Fruits in Chef RPG and How To Find Them

Fruit How To Find It Coconut Purchased from Nabiha on weekdays. Cranberries Purchased from Nabiha on weekdays. Found in Ashy Swamps and Lonely Cliffs. Elderberries Purchased from Nabiha on weekdays. Found north of town, in Ashy Swamps, in the area north of April’s house, in Lonely Cliffs, and harvestable from Takashi Farms if you’re friends with Mae-Lou. Grapes Purchased from Nabiha on weekdays. Lemons Purchased from Nabiha on weekdays, Bea any night after 5pm. Mango Purchased from Nabiha on weekdays. Oranges Purchased from Nabiha on weekdays. Pineapple Purchased from Nabiha on weekdays. Raspberries Purchased from Nabiha on weekdays. Found between Le Sequoia and town and around the town. Red Apples Purchased from Nabiha on weekdays. Found between Le Sequoia and town, west of Takashi Farms, south of April and Pomarine’s houses, and in Deep Woods. Strawberries Purchased from Nabiha on weekdays. Found between Le Sequoia and town, south of Pomarine’s house, in the Deep Woods, and at Takashi Farms, where you can harvest them if you’re friends with Mae-Lou. Sugar Cane Purchased from Nabiha on weekdays. Found east of April’s house and the area between Le Sequoia and Ashy Swamps. Watermelon Purchased from Nabiha on weekdays.

All Vegetables in Chef RPG and How To Find Them

Vegetable How To Find It Asparagus Purchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays. Found north of Le Sequoia, east of April’s House, and in the area between Lonely Cliffs and Ashy Swamp. Barley Purchased from Mae-Lou or Thelio on weekdays. Bell Pepper Purchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays. Chili Purchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays. Found east of April’s house, north of Le Sequoia, and north in Ashy Swamps. Daikon Radish Purchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays. Ginger Purchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays. Lettuce Purchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays. Found in Ashy Swamp far easy or far northwest. Harvestable from Takashi Farms if you’re friends with Mae-Lou. Mint Leaves Purchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays or at Bae’s any night of the week after 5pm. Found east of Le Sequoia, adjacent to April’s house, east of town, and south of the train station. Mushroom Purchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays. Found below April’s house, in the Ashy Swamps, north of the town, and in the Deep Woods. Onion Purchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays. Potato Purchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays. Pumpkin Purchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays. Saffron Obtained by completing the main quest of Act 3 or as a gift from friends in postbox. Seaweed Purchased from Bowie during weekdays. Found on all beaches. Sorghum Purchased from Thelio on weekdays. Found at the entrance of the Peony Bathhouse and in the area west of the train station. Spinach Purchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays. Found east of Takashi Farms and in the Lonely Cliffs. Squash Purchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays. Tea Leaves Purchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays. Found in the north of the Swamp on the cave wall and near the steps of the Peony Bathhouse also on the cliff walls. Watercress Purchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays. Found in the middle of the Swamp in puddles. Wild Carrots Purchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays. Found in the Swamp on the south side. Wild Rice Purchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays. Found in the Swamp. Requires a scythe to cut. Wild Tomato Purchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays.

Related: All Critter Cove Recipes Listed

All Meat in Chef RPG and How To Find Them

Meat How To Find It Boar Meat Purchased from Uriel on weekdays. Boars can be found north of April’s house, in the Swamp, in the seaside caves, and in the volcano. Elk Rib Purchased from Uriel on weekdays. Elks can be found in the Swamp, the Lonely Cliffs, and the Deep Woods. Raw Pheasant Purchased from Uriel on weekdays. Pheasants can be found north of April’s house, in Lonely Cliffs, in the Swamps, and in the Deep Woods. Wagyu Steak Purchased from Uriel on weekdays. Pheasant Stock Purchased from Bowie.

All Baking Ingredients in Chef RPG and How To Find Them

Ingredient How To Find It Cheese Purchased from Uriel and Thelio during weekdays. Purchased from mini mart any day of the week. Eggs Purchased from Uriel on weekdays. Found where pheasants are. Search near the Swamps, Lonely Cliffs, and left of Takashi Farms. Honey Purchased from Uriel on weekdays. Purchased from Bea after 5pm. Found on trees around White Ash Harbor near the Lonely Cliffs or Swamps. Bow is necessary to knock it down. Wheat Purchased from Mae-Lou and Thelio on weekdays. Cinnamon Purchased from the mini mart. Vanilla Purchased from the mini mart. Cream Purchased from Thelio on weekdays or from the minimart. Flour Purchased from Thelio on weekdays or from the minimart. Dark Chocolate Purchased from Thelio on weekdays or from the minimart.

All Seafood in Chef RPG and How To Find Them

Seafood How To Find It Clam Purchased from Bowie. Found on any beach. Crab Meat Purchased from Bowie. Kill crabs found on any beach or in the seaside caves. Lobster Purchased from Bowie. Salmon Purchased from Bowie. Fish on South or East Beach. Salmon Roe Purchased from Bowie. Scallop Purchased from Bowie. Sea Urchin Purchased from Bowie. Shrimp Purchased from Bowie. Squid Purchased from Bowie. Fish near Lonely Cliffs. Tuna Purchased from Bowie. Fish near South or East Beach. Yellowtail Purchased from Bowie. Fish near South or East Beach.

All Legendary Ingredients in Chef RPG and How To Get Them

Legendary Ingredients How To Get It Caviar Obtained as a possible reward for completing the Act 3 main quest. Can be purchased very rarely from Bowie. Ginseng Obtained as a possible reward for completing the Act 3 main quest. Saffron Obtained as a possible reward for completing the Act 3 main quest. Can be gifted by your close friends if you choose that perk.

Like many legendary items, it’s possible you can obtain caviar, ginseng, and saffron from treasure chests, friend gifts, or as celebrity presents if you opt to take those perks. While I’ve personally obtained six saffron through the gift from friends perk, I can’t vouch for the others.

Chef RPG is currently in early access and is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy