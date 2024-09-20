All Ingredient Locations in Chef RPG

Chef RPG tasks you with revitalizing a decaying restaurant and sleepy town through your cooking prowess. And to do that, you’ll need the best ingredients you can find. Here are all the ingredient locations in Chef RPG.
For the ease of perusing, the ingredients are divided into fruits, vegetables, meats, baking, seafood, and legendary ingredients. Now, let’s dive into how to find each of these ingredients in Chef RPG.
All Fruits in Chef RPG and How To Find Them
Fruit
How To Find It
Coconut
Purchased from Nabiha on weekdays.
Cranberries
Purchased from Nabiha on weekdays. Found in Ashy Swamps and Lonely Cliffs.
Elderberries
Purchased from Nabiha on weekdays. Found north of town, in Ashy Swamps, in the area north of April’s house, in Lonely Cliffs, and harvestable from Takashi Farms if you’re friends with Mae-Lou.
Grapes
Purchased from Nabiha on weekdays.
Lemons
Purchased from Nabiha on weekdays, Bea any night after 5pm.
Mango
Purchased from Nabiha on weekdays.
Oranges
Purchased from Nabiha on weekdays.
Pineapple
Purchased from Nabiha on weekdays.
Raspberries
Purchased from Nabiha on weekdays. Found between Le Sequoia and town and around the town.
Red Apples
Purchased from Nabiha on weekdays. Found between Le Sequoia and town, west of Takashi Farms, south of April and Pomarine’s houses, and in Deep Woods.
Strawberries
Purchased from Nabiha on weekdays. Found between Le Sequoia and town, south of Pomarine’s house, in the Deep Woods, and at Takashi Farms, where you can harvest them if you’re friends with Mae-Lou.
Sugar Cane
Purchased from Nabiha on weekdays. Found east of April’s house and the area between Le Sequoia and Ashy Swamps.
Watermelon
Purchased from Nabiha on weekdays.
All Vegetables in Chef RPG and How To Find Them
Vegetable
How To Find It
Asparagus
Purchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays. Found north of Le Sequoia, east of April’s House, and in the area between Lonely Cliffs and Ashy Swamp.
Barley
Purchased from Mae-Lou or Thelio on weekdays.
Bell Pepper
Purchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays.
Chili
Purchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays. Found east of April’s house, north of Le Sequoia, and north in Ashy Swamps.
Daikon Radish
Purchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays.
Ginger
Purchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays.
Lettuce
Purchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays. Found in Ashy Swamp far easy or far northwest. Harvestable from Takashi Farms if you’re friends with Mae-Lou.
Mint Leaves
Purchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays or at Bae’s any night of the week after 5pm. Found east of Le Sequoia, adjacent to April’s house, east of town, and south of the train station.
Mushroom
Purchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays. Found below April’s house, in the Ashy Swamps, north of the town, and in the Deep Woods.
Onion
Purchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays.
Potato
Purchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays.
Pumpkin
Purchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays.
Saffron
Obtained by completing the main quest of Act 3 or as a gift from friends in postbox.
Seaweed
Purchased from Bowie during weekdays. Found on all beaches.
Sorghum
Purchased from Thelio on weekdays. Found at the entrance of the Peony Bathhouse and in the area west of the train station.
Spinach
Purchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays. Found east of Takashi Farms and in the Lonely Cliffs.
Squash
Purchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays.
Tea Leaves
Purchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays. Found in the north of the Swamp on the cave wall and near the steps of the Peony Bathhouse also on the cliff walls.
Watercress
Purchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays. Found in the middle of the Swamp in puddles.
Wild Carrots
Purchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays. Found in the Swamp on the south side.
Wild Rice
Purchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays. Found in the Swamp. Requires a scythe to cut.
Purchased from Uriel on weekdays. Boars can be found north of April’s house, in the Swamp, in the seaside caves, and in the volcano.
Elk Rib
Purchased from Uriel on weekdays. Elks can be found in the Swamp, the Lonely Cliffs, and the Deep Woods.
Raw Pheasant
Purchased from Uriel on weekdays. Pheasants can be found north of April’s house, in Lonely Cliffs, in the Swamps, and in the Deep Woods.
Wagyu Steak
Purchased from Uriel on weekdays.
Pheasant Stock
Purchased from Bowie.
All Baking Ingredients in Chef RPG and How To Find Them
Ingredient
How To Find It
Cheese
Purchased from Uriel and Thelio during weekdays. Purchased from mini mart any day of the week.
Eggs
Purchased from Uriel on weekdays. Found where pheasants are. Search near the Swamps, Lonely Cliffs, and left of Takashi Farms.
Honey
Purchased from Uriel on weekdays. Purchased from Bea after 5pm. Found on trees around White Ash Harbor near the Lonely Cliffs or Swamps. Bow is necessary to knock it down.
Wheat
Purchased from Mae-Lou and Thelio on weekdays.
Cinnamon
Purchased from the mini mart.
Vanilla
Purchased from the mini mart.
Cream
Purchased from Thelio on weekdays or from the minimart.
Flour
Purchased from Thelio on weekdays or from the minimart.
Dark Chocolate
Purchased from Thelio on weekdays or from the minimart.
All Seafood in Chef RPG and How To Find Them
Seafood
How To Find It
Clam
Purchased from Bowie. Found on any beach.
Crab Meat
Purchased from Bowie. Kill crabs found on any beach or in the seaside caves.
Lobster
Purchased from Bowie.
Salmon
Purchased from Bowie. Fish on South or East Beach.
Salmon Roe
Purchased from Bowie.
Scallop
Purchased from Bowie.
Sea Urchin
Purchased from Bowie.
Shrimp
Purchased from Bowie.
Squid
Purchased from Bowie. Fish near Lonely Cliffs.
Tuna
Purchased from Bowie. Fish near South or East Beach.
Yellowtail
Purchased from Bowie. Fish near South or East Beach.
All Legendary Ingredients in Chef RPG and How To Get Them
Legendary Ingredients
How To Get It
Caviar
Obtained as a possible reward for completing the Act 3 main quest. Can be purchased very rarely from Bowie.
Ginseng
Obtained as a possible reward for completing the Act 3 main quest.
Saffron
Obtained as a possible reward for completing the Act 3 main quest. Can be gifted by your close friends if you choose that perk.
Like many legendary items, it’s possible you can obtain caviar, ginseng, and saffron from treasure chests, friend gifts, or as celebrity presents if you opt to take those perks. While I’ve personally obtained six saffron through the gift from friends perk, I can’t vouch for the others.
Chef RPG is currently in early access and is available to play now.
An editor at The Escapist, Daphne Fama has been in the industry since 2022. She spends an inordinate amount playing games and has a soft spot for horror, FPS, and RPGs. When she’s not gaming, she’s a published author and member of the Horror Writers Association with a novel coming out in 2025. In a previous life, she was an attorney but realized she could be happy instead.
Published: Sep 20, 2024 01:33 pm