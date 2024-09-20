Image Credit: Bethesda
Video Games
All Ingredient Locations in Chef RPG

|

Published: Sep 20, 2024 01:33 pm

Chef RPG tasks you with revitalizing a decaying restaurant and sleepy town through your cooking prowess. And to do that, you’ll need the best ingredients you can find. Here are all the ingredient locations in Chef RPG.

Table of Contents

How To Find Every Ingredient in Chef RPG

For the ease of perusing, the ingredients are divided into fruits, vegetables, meats, baking, seafood, and legendary ingredients. Now, let’s dive into how to find each of these ingredients in Chef RPG.

Broad overview of Chef RPG featuring the map, along with a variety of fruits and vegetables and where tehy can be found

All Fruits in Chef RPG and How To Find Them

FruitHow To Find It
CoconutPurchased from Nabiha on weekdays.
CranberriesPurchased from Nabiha on weekdays. Found in Ashy Swamps and Lonely Cliffs.
ElderberriesPurchased from Nabiha on weekdays. Found north of town, in Ashy Swamps, in the area north of April’s house, in Lonely Cliffs, and harvestable from Takashi Farms if you’re friends with Mae-Lou.
GrapesPurchased from Nabiha on weekdays.
LemonsPurchased from Nabiha on weekdays, Bea any night after 5pm.
MangoPurchased from Nabiha on weekdays.
OrangesPurchased from Nabiha on weekdays.
PineapplePurchased from Nabiha on weekdays.
RaspberriesPurchased from Nabiha on weekdays. Found between Le Sequoia and town and around the town.
Red ApplesPurchased from Nabiha on weekdays. Found between Le Sequoia and town, west of Takashi Farms, south of April and Pomarine’s houses, and in Deep Woods.
StrawberriesPurchased from Nabiha on weekdays. Found between Le Sequoia and town, south of Pomarine’s house, in the Deep Woods, and at Takashi Farms, where you can harvest them if you’re friends with Mae-Lou.
Sugar CanePurchased from Nabiha on weekdays. Found east of April’s house and the area between Le Sequoia and Ashy Swamps.
WatermelonPurchased from Nabiha on weekdays.

All Vegetables in Chef RPG and How To Find Them

VegetableHow To Find It
AsparagusPurchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays. Found north of Le Sequoia, east of April’s House, and in the area between Lonely Cliffs and Ashy Swamp.
BarleyPurchased from Mae-Lou or Thelio on weekdays.
Bell PepperPurchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays.
ChiliPurchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays. Found east of April’s house, north of Le Sequoia, and north in Ashy Swamps.
Daikon RadishPurchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays.
GingerPurchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays.
LettucePurchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays. Found in Ashy Swamp far easy or far northwest. Harvestable from Takashi Farms if you’re friends with Mae-Lou.
Mint LeavesPurchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays or at Bae’s any night of the week after 5pm. Found east of Le Sequoia, adjacent to April’s house, east of town, and south of the train station.
MushroomPurchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays. Found below April’s house, in the Ashy Swamps, north of the town, and in the Deep Woods.
OnionPurchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays.
PotatoPurchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays.
PumpkinPurchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays.
SaffronObtained by completing the main quest of Act 3 or as a gift from friends in postbox.
SeaweedPurchased from Bowie during weekdays. Found on all beaches.
SorghumPurchased from Thelio on weekdays. Found at the entrance of the Peony Bathhouse and in the area west of the train station.
SpinachPurchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays. Found east of Takashi Farms and in the Lonely Cliffs.
SquashPurchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays.
Tea LeavesPurchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays. Found in the north of the Swamp on the cave wall and near the steps of the Peony Bathhouse also on the cliff walls.
WatercressPurchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays. Found in the middle of the Swamp in puddles.
Wild CarrotsPurchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays. Found in the Swamp on the south side.
Wild RicePurchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays. Found in the Swamp. Requires a scythe to cut.
Wild TomatoPurchased from Mae-Lou on weekdays.

All Meat in Chef RPG and How To Find Them

MeatHow To Find It
Boar MeatPurchased from Uriel on weekdays. Boars can be found north of April’s house, in the Swamp, in the seaside caves, and in the volcano.
Elk RibPurchased from Uriel on weekdays. Elks can be found in the Swamp, the Lonely Cliffs, and the Deep Woods.
Raw PheasantPurchased from Uriel on weekdays. Pheasants can be found north of April’s house, in Lonely Cliffs, in the Swamps, and in the Deep Woods.
Wagyu SteakPurchased from Uriel on weekdays.
Pheasant StockPurchased from Bowie.

All Baking Ingredients in Chef RPG and How To Find Them

Ingredient How To Find It
CheesePurchased from Uriel and Thelio during weekdays. Purchased from mini mart any day of the week.
EggsPurchased from Uriel on weekdays. Found where pheasants are. Search near the Swamps, Lonely Cliffs, and left of Takashi Farms.
HoneyPurchased from Uriel on weekdays. Purchased from Bea after 5pm. Found on trees around White Ash Harbor near the Lonely Cliffs or Swamps. Bow is necessary to knock it down.
WheatPurchased from Mae-Lou and Thelio on weekdays.
CinnamonPurchased from the mini mart.
VanillaPurchased from the mini mart.
CreamPurchased from Thelio on weekdays or from the minimart.
FlourPurchased from Thelio on weekdays or from the minimart.
Dark ChocolatePurchased from Thelio on weekdays or from the minimart.

All Seafood in Chef RPG and How To Find Them

SeafoodHow To Find It
ClamPurchased from Bowie. Found on any beach.
Crab MeatPurchased from Bowie. Kill crabs found on any beach or in the seaside caves.
LobsterPurchased from Bowie.
SalmonPurchased from Bowie. Fish on South or East Beach.
Salmon RoePurchased from Bowie.
ScallopPurchased from Bowie.
Sea UrchinPurchased from Bowie.
ShrimpPurchased from Bowie.
SquidPurchased from Bowie. Fish near Lonely Cliffs.
TunaPurchased from Bowie. Fish near South or East Beach.
YellowtailPurchased from Bowie. Fish near South or East Beach.
Image of a quest menu imposed over a teahouse in Chef RPG, with three legendary ingredients being offered to the player

All Legendary Ingredients in Chef RPG and How To Get Them

Legendary Ingredients How To Get It
CaviarObtained as a possible reward for completing the Act 3 main quest. Can be purchased very rarely from Bowie.
GinsengObtained as a possible reward for completing the Act 3 main quest.
SaffronObtained as a possible reward for completing the Act 3 main quest. Can be gifted by your close friends if you choose that perk.
The mailbox in Chef RPG, featuring a menu screen which shows an assortment of gifts, including saffron

Like many legendary items, it’s possible you can obtain caviar, ginseng, and saffron from treasure chests, friend gifts, or as celebrity presents if you opt to take those perks. While I’ve personally obtained six saffron through the gift from friends perk, I can’t vouch for the others.

Chef RPG is currently in early access and is available to play now.

Chef RPG
Author
An editor at The Escapist, Daphne Fama has been in the industry since 2022. She spends an inordinate amount playing games and has a soft spot for horror, FPS, and RPGs. When she’s not gaming, she’s a published author and member of the Horror Writers Association with a novel coming out in 2025. In a previous life, she was an attorney but realized she could be happy instead.