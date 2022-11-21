Do you like burly men with beards, barren Scandinavian countryside, and a guy wearing a fox for a hat? Then have we got some pictures for you. Netflix has announced that the release date for season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla, its spinoff series from the popular Vikings, is January 12, 2023. Alongside that release date, Netflix dropped some first-look images for Vikings: Valhalla season 2 that show everyone’s favorite exploring Vikings doing very Viking things like holding swords and being angry.

Season 2 looks to open up the historical world of Valhalla a bit more as our heroes are forced to run after the fall of Kattegat. As fugitives from Scandinavia and with most of their hopes and dreams shattered into ruin by defeat, Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) are all facing new challenges in this second season. It’s sure to offer up even more grand battles and high drama as the series plays a little fast and loose with the actual history of these characters.

In the images we see a number of the cast, which includes the returning Sam Corlett (Leif Eriksson), Frida Gustavsson (Freydis Eriksdotter), Leo Suter (Harald Sigurdsson), Bradley Freegard (King Canute), Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Olaf Haraldsson), Laura Berlin (Emma of Normandy), David Oakes (Earl of Godwin), Pollyanna McIntosh (Queen Ælfgifu), and Soren Pilmark (Sweyn Forkbeard). New members joining the cast this season are Bradley James (Harekr), Hayat Kamille (Mariam), Marcin Dorocinski (King Yaroslav the Wise), and Sofya Lebedeva (Elena).

Unlike the original show, Valhalla focuses on far more well-known historical Vikings but seems happy to mush around their stories a bit in order to get more entertaining TV out of it. The series hasn’t gained quite as much clout as the original, a rare occurrence for a show that jumped from cable to the streamer, but Netflix has already greenlit a season 3 as well.

If you’re more into those fancy, moving kind of pictures, Netflix dropped a full scene from the second season about a month ago that you can check out.