Warner Bros. Greenlights New Looney Tunes Movie After Axing Coyote Vs. Acme

While Warner Bros. may no longer want to distribute the Looney Tunes film Coyote vs. Acme, the studio isn’t finished with the zany franchise yet as it announces that a new, fully animated movie is in development.

Per Variety, Porky Pig and Daffy Duck will be returning to the big screen in the upcoming feature film The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie. Described as a buddy comedy, this new installment in the already massive Looney Tunes canon will see the aforementioned characters race against time in an effort to prevent the destruction of the entire world. It’s currently unconfirmed if any other characters will be joining Porky and Daffy, but given the scale of their adventure, I’m holding out hope that my boi Marvin the Martian rocks up to either threaten Earth or show off his jealousy of the entity that was able to pull off what he’s always dreamed of doing himself.

It’s worth noting that The Day the Earth Blew Up is the first completed animated Looney Tunes movie to be distributed in theaters. The franchise has always made the jump to cinemas through a hybrid approach that includes both live-action actors and the animated cartoons acting alongside one another. This includes both the Space Jam movies and Looney Tunes: Back in Action.

An official release date for The Day the Earth Blew Up has yet to be confirmed but Warner Bros. has confirmed that the film is currently in production and is aiming for a Q4 2024 release date.

In related news, Warner Bros. has seemingly softened its approach to terminating Coyote vs. Acme. The studio made headlines for canceling the highly-anticipated (and mostly completed) movie for the sake of a tax write-off but it seems that a pivot has taken place. According to Puck, Warner Bros. will allow the filmmakers to sell the movie to alternate distributors, reversing their decision to cancel the project outright.

It’s currently unknown why Warner Bros. opted to reverse the execution of Wile. E. Coyote’s first feature-film but fans of the franchise have already come out in droves to support the decision. Coyote vs. Acme stars the eponymous Wile. E. Coyote as he attempts to sue the megacorporation Acme for selling him defective products for years. The movie also stars Will Forte and John Cena, a duo that many comedy lovers will surely love to see in action.

There’s currently no word on which other distributors are interested in Coyote vs. Acme. As such, there’s also no solid release date.