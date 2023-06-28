Warrior Nun Is Officially Returning After Netflix Cancellation

Usually, when we’re talking about shows getting saved it’s Netflix swooping in to pick up a flailing series that it thinks it can either save or at least use the content of, like it did with Cobra Kai. However, it appears that with Warrior Nun the roles have switched as the canceled Netflix series has been saved and is returning according to the show’s showrunner, Simon Barry. He tweeted stating that the dedication of the show’s fans led to a surprise revival of the show.

Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts – #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!! #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNunSaved ❤️🎬 pic.twitter.com/yuTbRR2L3q — Simon Barry – legacy blue check (@SimonDavisBarry) June 28, 2023

It isn’t clear just how or why the show was saved, but it appears we will be getting a third season and it’s going to be big. The series, based on graphic novels of the same name, was canceled last year during a slew of cancellations after streaming its second season, which ended on a massive cliffhanger. Warrior Nun had a fervent fan following — especially among the LGBTQ+ community — that kept hope alive and evidently showed some streaming platform out there that it was a show worth picking up. Just which streaming platform that is isn’t clear. It could even be Netflix itself, who realized that the series has more legs than it thought since cancellation. One of the benefits of Netflix actually leaving shows up on the service after cancellation is that a series can find an audience after the fact.

The show focuses on a young woman named Ava, who discovers she has mystical powers and joins an order of nuns called the Order of the Cruciform Sword. This Order fights against demons who are trying to take over the world. It’s a pretty awesome premise, and the series was critically successful even if it didn’t appear to be worth Netflix carrying on past its second season (or really the second half of its first season).

As Barry notes, more details are sure to come soon about just how and where Warrior Nun season 3 will come into being now that it’s returning.