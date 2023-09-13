Watchmen’s Alan Moore Is Donating All His Screen Royalties to Black Lives Matter

Alan Moore, who is the writer behind such iconic comics stories as Watchmen, Batman: The Killing Joke, and The Saga of the Swamp Thing, has revealed he’s donating all of his screen royalties to Black Lives Matter.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Moore was asked about his stance of having the money he was entitled to from screen royalties being divvied up between writers and creatives on the projects. He replied, “I no longer wish it to even be shared with them. I don’t really feel, with the recent films, that they have stood by what I assumed were their original principles. So I asked for DC Comics to send all of the money from any future TV series or films to Black Lives Matter.”

Related: Peacemaker Shows That James Gunn Has Always Understood Watchmen

Moore is one of the most iconic comic book storytellers of all time. His collaborations with Dave Gibbons and Brian Bolland on Watchmen and The Killing Joke, respectively, have remained major sellers for DC for decades and are generally regarded as some of the finest stories ever told in the medium.

However, Moore’s relationship with DC and other major publishers has been notoriously fraught, in large part due to his advocacy for the rights of creators. Additionally, Moore’s works and characters have been regularly adapted for the big and small screen, though he’s not a fan of such projects. Moore’s most recent work is a collection of short stories called Illuminations. I’m using the word “short” loosely there, as having read the book, I can confirm Moore remains as verbose as ever.

Black Lives Matter is a movement that originally started with the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter, which began popping up following the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the death of Trayvon Martin. The hashtag has regularly been used following the deaths of Black people, especially at the hands of police, and the movement has become more prominent following the killings of Michael Brown, Eric Garner, George Floyd, and many others. For more information on Black Lives Matter, you can check out the movement’s website.