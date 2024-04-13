Waterbending Has Ruined the Rest of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

The Waterbending Mythic has frozen my interest in using weapons outside of the sniper rifle in Fortnite.

Not because the item isn’t fun – in fact, the Waterbending Technique might just be the most fun weapon in the entire game, but it also negates the need for any other weapons in nearly every situation. You might as well toss out your entire inventory as long as you have some water swirling around your waist. Don’t worry; the Avatar-based Mythic will only likely stay for the rest of the Season, so if you like using any kind of real weapons, Chapter 5, Season 2 is ruined.

Waterbending is the Jack of All Trades and Master of All in Fortnite

What can’t the Waterbending Technique do in Fortnite? It has 30 shots before you need to “reload” and shoot another 30 ice shards at the enemy. Not only is the reload nearly instant but there is no ammo needed for the weapon. You can keep on firing like an Avaturret until you get an elimination or decimate all the structures in your way.

Maybe the damage is low? Not even remotely. Each shard does 24 damage in a burst function. Pair that with a 1.5x critical damage multiplier, and you can eviscerate enemy players when you land your shots. The only weapons that will compete in pure TTK are snipers and shotguns. Even then, the Waterbending shards can act like a shotgun when you land critical hits up close.

You would think that range is where the Mythic falls flat. Of course, there are no real downsides to range either. Damage dropoff is nonexistent, and there is no bullet drop. As long as you can account for leading the projectile, you can annihilate players at any distance. Only snipers stand a chance here because of the one-shot potential. Assault rifles and SMGs don’t stand a chance.

Don’t forget that standing in water with the Waterbending Mythic equipped in Fortnite will also heal you for five points per second. What can’t this item do? Even the latest Elemental Techniques can’t match the same potential.

Fortnite Could be Stuck With Waterbending Until Season 3

The Avatar event runs until early May. At that point, three of the techniques should be gone from the loot pool. However, Waterbening was already in the game and is tied to Korra’s quests. The odds are that this Mythic remains in the game until the next season so that all players can earn their Battle Pass rewards.

Of course, the Waterbending Technique isn’t rare in Fortnite either. It appears all over the place and most players are carrying it by the end of the match. So much like the weather in New England, I get to spend the start of Spring getting hit by a mix of ice and water until warmer days, or seasons, bring me back better loot.

