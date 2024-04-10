Category:
All Fortnite Avatar: Elements Battle Pass Free & Paid Rewards

Apr 10, 2024
Aang in ice in Fortnite Battle Royale.

Bringing balance to the Fortnite world is easier said than done. The Avatar: Elements event will get players a lot closer, though. Here are all of the free and paid rewards for the Fortnite Avatar: Elements Battle Pass.

All Fortnite Avatar: Elements Battle Pass Free & Paid Rewards

Korra using the elements in a loading screen in Fortnite. This image is part of an article about how to find and use the Waterbending Mythic in Fortnite Chapter 5 and another about all Avatar: Elements Free and Paid Rewards.

Chapter 5, Season 2, finally brings the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender into Fortnite. The acclaimed animated series recently received a live-action adaptation on Netflix, and now, it’s making the jump to the gaming world. Korra debuted first, being part of the Season 2 Battle Pass, and she was followed by Toph, Katara, and Zuko. However, the main man himself, Aang, has yet to appear, and that’s because he’s part of the Avatar: Elements Battle Pass.

The Avatar: Elements event will kick off on Friday, April 12, but thanks to leaker HYPEX, information about the rewards that will be available has hit the Internet. Here’s the list of the free items that will be available:

  • Elemental Cycle Spray
  • Four Elements Banner
  • The Four Elements Loading Screen
  • My Cabbages Emote
  • Laughing Toph Emoticon
  • Sokka’s Space Sword Pickaxe
  • Appa Glider

And here are the items that will come with the paid Avatar: Elements Battle Pass in Fortnite:

  • Baffled Aang Emoticon
  • Aang’s Air Sphere Emote
  • Momo Messenger Back Bling
  • Avatar Aang Spray
  • Air Nomad Staff Pickaxe
  • Aang Outfit
  • Avatar State Aang Style

The paid version of the Battle Pass will cost 1,000 V-Bucks, just like the previous in-season event passes. However, it’s hard to put a price on using the Air Sphere emote to get around the Fortnite Island as Aang. But whether players pay for the premium Battle Pass or just rock with the free one, they’re a few challenges away from adding more Avatar items to their inventory.

And those are all of the free and paid rewards for the Fortnite Avatar: Elements Battle Pass.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

Read Article Best MORS Loadout in Warzone Season 3
MORS in Warzone
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best MORS Loadout in Warzone Season 3
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 10, 2024
Read Article When Is the Genshin Impact 4.6 Special Program Livestream?
Genshin Impact Next Livestream Featured
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
When Is the Genshin Impact 4.6 Special Program Livestream?
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Does House Flipper 2 Have Pets?
A variety of Pets available in House Flipper 1.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Does House Flipper 2 Have Pets?
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 10, 2024
