Bringing balance to the Fortnite world is easier said than done. The Avatar: Elements event will get players a lot closer, though. Here are all of the free and paid rewards for the Fortnite Avatar: Elements Battle Pass.

All Fortnite Avatar: Elements Battle Pass Free & Paid Rewards

Chapter 5, Season 2, finally brings the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender into Fortnite. The acclaimed animated series recently received a live-action adaptation on Netflix, and now, it’s making the jump to the gaming world. Korra debuted first, being part of the Season 2 Battle Pass, and she was followed by Toph, Katara, and Zuko. However, the main man himself, Aang, has yet to appear, and that’s because he’s part of the Avatar: Elements Battle Pass.

The Avatar: Elements event will kick off on Friday, April 12, but thanks to leaker HYPEX, information about the rewards that will be available has hit the Internet. Here’s the list of the free items that will be available:

Elemental Cycle Spray

Four Elements Banner

The Four Elements Loading Screen

My Cabbages Emote

Laughing Toph Emoticon

Sokka’s Space Sword Pickaxe

Appa Glider

And here are the items that will come with the paid Avatar: Elements Battle Pass in Fortnite:

Baffled Aang Emoticon

Aang’s Air Sphere Emote

Momo Messenger Back Bling

Avatar Aang Spray

Air Nomad Staff Pickaxe

Aang Outfit

Avatar State Aang Style

The paid version of the Battle Pass will cost 1,000 V-Bucks, just like the previous in-season event passes. However, it’s hard to put a price on using the Air Sphere emote to get around the Fortnite Island as Aang. But whether players pay for the premium Battle Pass or just rock with the free one, they’re a few challenges away from adding more Avatar items to their inventory.

And those are all of the free and paid rewards for the Fortnite Avatar: Elements Battle Pass.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

