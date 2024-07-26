Getting the best gear possible is essential for survival in Once Human. One standout set is the Falcon Set, perfect for melee and close-combat enthusiasts. Here’s how to get the Falcon Set in Once Human.

Recommended Videos

Where To Find the Falcon Set in Once Human

To collect the Falcon Set in Once Human, you’ll need to visit three main locations: the Blackfell Oil Refinery, the Alternate Reality Research Institute, and the Blackfell Fallen Zone. Each area hides a fragment of the set, and you’ll need all three to complete the armor.

1. Blackfell Oil Refinery

The first piece of the Falcon Set is located at the Blackfell Oil Refinery. Head to coordinates 5429, -1564. The fragment is perched atop a series of oil platforms. To reach it, you’ll need to climb a ladder located to the southwest of the area, near a patrolling elite enemy. After climbing the ladder, navigate along the pipes, heading northeast to find the chest containing the fragment.

2. Alternate Reality Research Institute

Next, make your way to the Alternate Reality Research Institute. This area is a bit tougher, so be prepared for some intense battles. The fragment here is located at coordinates 6935, -1766. You’ll need to enter a glass-encased area high up in the southern building of the complex. Fight through the Rosetta guards and ascend the stairs until you find the anti-gravity chamber. Circle the catwalk, defeat the bruiser and his two guards, and claim the chest.

3. Blackfell Fallen Zone

The final piece of the Falcon Set is in the Blackfell Fallen Zone, at coordinates 4307, -1323. This fragment is in the central plaza. Climb the stairs near the garage bay, and you’ll find the chest on the terrace.

Related: How To Get Tactical SR Mag in Once Human

Perks of the Falcon Set

The Falcon Set in Once Human is especially useful for players who favor melee and close-combat builds. The following bonuses are obtained when the set is completed:

Rolling Stamina Cost: -20%: This allows you to dodge more efficiently, conserving stamina. Crit Damage +12%: Increases critical hit damage, making each strike more powerful. High Stamina Benefits: When your stamina is over 90%, your crit rate increases by 5%, and your crit damage goes up by 20%. Stamina Boost: Adds 25 to your maximum stamina and instantly recovers 30 stamina with each kill, keeping you in the fight longer.

These perks make the Falcon Set ideal for a fast-paced, aggressive playstyle, allowing you to dodge and weave through enemies, deal massive crit damage, and constantly replenish your stamina.

But you should also remember that all three locations are very challenging and are packed with high-level enemies ranging from level 43 to 48. So make sure you’re well prepared with appropriate gear and weaponry. You might want to team up with someone for this task.

Once Human is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy