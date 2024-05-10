Weight Lifting Simulator Codes (May 2024)

The main goal of Weight Lifting Simulator in Roblox is to complete challenges, unlock skills, and make your character buffer. While you can always grind to earn rewards and level up, why not use some free codes instead? Below are all of the active codes for the Weight Lifting Simulator.
Weight Lifting Simulator Codes
Codes for Weight Lifting Simulator were checked as of early May 2024, and all of the active and expired codes are viewable below:
Active Weight Lifting Simulator Codes
- Unfortunately, there are no active codes in Weight Lifting Simulator.
Expired Weight Lifting Simulator Codes
- There are also expired codes in Weight Lifting Simulator.
Hopefully, the developers add new active codes sometime soon in the future. If this happens, you’ll need to know how to redeem the new codes, which you can see how to do further down in this guide.
How to Redeem Weight Lifting Simulator Codes
The redeemable code process in Weight Lifting Simulator works very similarly to other Roblox titles, but there are still some nuances you should be aware of when going to redeem a code. Follow the steps below to successfully redeem a code and earn all the rewards that come with it.
- Open up Weight Lifting Simulator in Roblox
- Navigate to the main menu screen and then find the ABX Codes icon on the right-hand part of the screen
- Type your active code into the text box that appears
- Press “Redeem” and if you entered your code correctly, the text box disappears, and your rewards are added to your account
- If the text box stays on the screen, try entering your code again and make sure it’s not expired
If you follow those steps correctly, you’ll be able to redeem any future codes in Weight Lifting Simulator. We will continue to check for new codes regularly, so stay tuned!