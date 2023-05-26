What Are the System Requirements for Lord of the Rings: Gollum?

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum casts you as the ring-coveting, finger-eating sneak. This stealth-heavy outing features Daedalic Entertainment’s take on his activities between The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, and it’s out now on consoles and PC. But if you want to play it on PC specifically and are wondering what the minimum and recommended system requirements for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum are, we’ve got the answers.

PC System Requirements for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – Minimum and Recommended

Like a few recent releases, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum requires at least 4 GB of video memory. So if, like me, you’ve got a PC that’s three or four years old, that’s likely to be the thing preventing you from running it.

Here, then, are the minimum and recommended requirements for the game:

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 10/11 64 Bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-4690 / AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060, 6GB / AMD Radeon R9 290X, 4GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 45 GB available space

These will let you run the game at 1080p using the Low graphics preset and, as you might expect, with no ray tracing.

Recommended Requirements

OS: Windows 10/11 64 Bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 8GB (with DLSS Quality Setting) / AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT, 12GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 45 GB available space

Those specs will let you run the game at 1080p using the Medium graphics preset with ray tracing. They’re a little high, but there you go.

That is everything you need to know about the minimum and recommended PC system requirements for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum.