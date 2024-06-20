What Is the Highest Rank in CoD Mobile?

Call of Duty: Mobile features hundreds of levels and dozens of individual ranks to achieve. However, there’s only one peak when it comes to the ranking system. Check out the guide below to see what the highest individual rank is in CoD: Mobile.

The Highest Rank in CoD Mobile

First and foremost, there are technically two separate ranks that we could be talking about here. In CoD: Mobile, there’s the multiplayer leveling system where you earn levels based on playtime and XP earned. Then, there’s the Ranked playlist, which has a separate ranking system that you can progress by winning matches and playing well. Since you could be here for details on either one of these ranking systems, I’ll go over both.

Highest Multiplayer Level in CoD Mobile

Up first is the multiplayer leveling system. Currently in CoD: Mobile, the highest level you can achieve in multiplayer is level 200. This has steadily increased over the years since the release of the game, but level 200 is where the game currently maxes out.

You can view the leveling system and the rewards you get for reaching each level by going to your Profile in CoD: Mobile and visiting “Player Level Rewards.” Every level you earn offers a different reward, with the major milestone levels offering better rewards, such as gun skins, XP cards, etc.

Highest Rank in CoD Mobile

Legendary Rank is the pinnacle in CoD Mobile. Image via Activision

Now, let’s go over what the highest rank is in CoD: Mobile in the Ranked playlist. As of 2024, the highest rank in CoD: Mobile is Legendary, which only a handful of players achieve every season. If you manage to reach Legendary Rank during a season, you earn a plethora of exclusive rewards that give you the ultimate bragging rights.

Below, you can see the other ranks in the game so you know how far off you are from reaching Legendary Rank:

Rookie

Veteran

Elite

Pro

Master

Grand Master

Legendary

And that’s everything you need to know about reaching the highest ranks in CoD: Mobile.

CoD: Mobile is available now.

