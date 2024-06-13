What Are Completionist Camos in MW3? Answered

The Week 3 challenges have gone live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and one of them requires players to get kills with Recommended Weapons while having a Completionist Camo equipped. Below, you can see exactly what qualifies as a Completionist Camo so you can complete this challenge with ease in MW3.

Recommended Videos

All Completionist Camos in MW3

In total, there are currently 18 Completionist Camos available to unlock and use on weapons in MW3. However, that number is only going to increase between now and the end of MW3‘s life cycle, as the developers are adding one new Completionist Camo at the start of every season.

For now, though, here are the 14 Completionist Camos you can use:

Gilded (MW3 multiplayer)

Forged (MW3 multiplayer)

Priceless (MW3 multiplayer)

Interstellar (MW3 multiplayer)

Golden Enigma (MW3 Zombies)

Zircon Scale (MW3 Zombies)

Serpentinite (MW3 Zombies)

Borealis (MW3 Zombies)

Gold (MW2 multiplayer)

Platinum (MW2 multiplayer)

Polyatomic (MW2 multiplayer)

Orion (MW2 multiplayer)

Golden Ivory (MW2 Zombies)

Spinel Husk (MW2 Zombies)

Arachnida (MW2 Zombies)

Bioluminescent (MW2 Zombies)

One Trick (Weapon Prestige)

Obsidian (Weapon Prestige)

The Week 3 challenge for the Completionist Camos in MW3. Screenshot by The Escapist

If you equip any one of these camos on a “Recommended Weapon,” you’re all set. All you need to do is hop into a match of multiplayer, it doesn’t matter the playlist, and get 20 kills with that weapon equipped with a Completionist Camo.

You need to ensure the weapon you’re using is considered “Recommended,” though, otherwise you won’t gain any progress toward the challenge. You can check and see if a weapon is Recommended by going to your Loadouts menu and viewing the weapon box. If the box has a red flame and background, then it’s Recommended; if it’s a gray background, then it’s not Recommended. You can also go into the weapons menu and see which weapons are Recommended that way as well.

Regardless, as long as you know what a Completionist Camo is and you have one unlocked, you’ll be able to sail through this Weekly Challenge in MW3. Once it’s complete, you’re one step closer to unlocking the Helical Reverb camo that releases in Week 8.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy